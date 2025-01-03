 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Bruce Springsteen praises Jeremy Allen White in biopic: ‘He’s just done a great job’

By
Bruce Springsteen smirks on the left as Jeremy Allen White poses on the right.
Adam Chitayat/Mark Seliger / Wiki Commons/20th Century Studios

If 2024 belongs to Bob Dylan, 2025 will be the year of “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen.

The New Jersey rocker is the subject of Deliver Me from Nowhere, Scott Cooper’s upcoming biopic about Springsteen and his landmark 1982 album Nebraska. The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White is playing Springsteen. Unlike Dylan, who stayed away from the filming of A Complete Unknown, Springsteen has visited the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere multiple times.

Recommended Videos

At first, Springsteen thought it was a bit “weird” to watch another man portray him. However, Springsteen told Jim Rotolo on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio that he got over the weirdness “pretty quick,” thanks in part to White’s performance.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” Springsteen said. “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

With any musical biopic, the actor’s singing ability plays an important role in the success of the film. Springsteen reassured Rotolo that White sings “very well.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member also complimented the film’s casting decision.

Related

“Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young — there’s just a tremendous cast of people,” Springsteen added. “They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

Strong will play Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager and producer, while Young stars as Faye, Springsteen’s girlfriend at the time of the Nebraska recording. Additional cast members include Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffmann, Johnny Cannizzaro, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz, and Harrison Gilbertson.

Cooper writes and directs Deliver Me from Nowhere from a screenplay based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book about the making of NebraskaDeliver Me from Nowhere is expected to be released in 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 underrated movies to watch on New Year’s Day
Three warriors battle in The Northman.

By any definition, 2024 was a long year. And the extra day from the Leap Year didn't help. Thankfully, you can get 2025 started on the right foot by staying home to catch a few films that flew under the radar during their original release and their digital afterlife.

Our picks for the five underrated movies to watch on New Year's Day are admittedly a little action-heavy. But there's also a superhero spoof, a thrilling crime drama, and a chilling horror title to add a little variety to the following selections.

Read more
3 great Paramount+ movies to watch on New Year’s Day
Tom Cruise smiles while wearing shades in Risky Business.

Happy New Year! While today could be a chance to celebrate, many of us would rather recover on our couches after a night of festivities. Hopefully, you have some time off to fire up a streaming service and watch a few movies. What streaming service should you use? Could we interest you in Paramount+?

Paramount+ is the home of several notable franchises, including Mission: Impossible, Transformers, Star Trek, A Quiet Place, and Top Gun. That's only the beginning, as more content finds a home on this streamer. If you need something to watch, try one of these movies, including a delightful rom-com, a coming-of-age movie with a Hollywood icon, and a legacy sequel.

Read more
Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun embark on a sci-fi adventure in Love Me trailer
A woman and a man stare at each other while on a bed in Love Me.

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun learn about connection and transformation in the trailer for Love Me.

In the not-too-distant future, humanity has gone extinct. A buoy (Stewart) and a satellite (Yeun) begin communicating and slowly discover the meaning of life. The two objects begin crafting their own world, using the internet's resources as a guide. The movie uses live-action, animatronics, and classic animation to depict this sci-fi love story that explores what it feels like to be alive.

Read more