Bruce Springsteen praises Jeremy Allen White in biopic: ‘He’s just done a great job’

If 2024 belongs to Bob Dylan, 2025 will be the year of “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen.

The New Jersey rocker is the subject of Deliver Me from Nowhere, Scott Cooper’s upcoming biopic about Springsteen and his landmark 1982 album Nebraska. The Bear‘s Jeremy Allen White is playing Springsteen. Unlike Dylan, who stayed away from the filming of A Complete Unknown, Springsteen has visited the set of Deliver Me From Nowhere multiple times.

At first, Springsteen thought it was a bit “weird” to watch another man portray him. However, Springsteen told Jim Rotolo on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio that he got over the weirdness “pretty quick,” thanks in part to White’s performance.

“Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” Springsteen said. “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize. He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

With any musical biopic, the actor’s singing ability plays an important role in the success of the film. Springsteen reassured Rotolo that White sings “very well.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member also complimented the film’s casting decision.

“Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young — there’s just a tremendous cast of people,” Springsteen added. “They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

Strong will play Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager and producer, while Young stars as Faye, Springsteen’s girlfriend at the time of the Nebraska recording. Additional cast members include Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffmann, Johnny Cannizzaro, Marc Maron, David Krumholtz, and Harrison Gilbertson.

Cooper writes and directs Deliver Me from Nowhere from a screenplay based on Warren Zanes’ 2023 book about the making of Nebraska. Deliver Me from Nowhere is expected to be released in 2025.