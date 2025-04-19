 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Delroy Lindo says that Marvel’s Blade movie ‘went off the rails’

By
Blade logo
Marvel

As he continues to promote Sinners, actor Delroy Lindo has also spent some time talking about a film that didn’t ultimately get off the ground. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lindo discussed his role in Marvel’s attempt to bring Blade back. Lindo was set to star in the project opposite Mahershala Ali as the titular character but left the film before it got off the ground.

“When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input,” Lindo said. “And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive. It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form.”

Recommended Videos

“For whatever reason, it just went off the rails,” Lindo added, saying that the excitement around the movie wasn’t enough to get anything made.

Related

Lindo didn’t offer specifics on exactly who he would play in the film but did compare the character to famous activist Marcus Garvey. “I’m not saying that it would’ve been an out-and-out Garvey-ite. Not that, but just in terms of how this man’s philosophy, his ethos, and what was driving him,” he explained. “He was a character who had created a community, a Black community. He was a character who was the head of this community.”

Blade has now been pulled from Marvel’s release calendar after cycling through a number of different writers and directors. The film still remains in creative limbo, but it seems distinctly possible that Wesley Snipes’ Blade will remain the only Blade there is.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Best Marvel movies in MCU’s Phase Four, ranked
Three Spider-Men posing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Many consider Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a low point for the franchise. After the MCU seemingly peaked with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios succumbed to the weight of its ambition as it tried to appeal to audiences and create so much content in so little time.

Nevertheless, the MCU did produce some shining gems like Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: No Way Home, displaying great promise with its ongoing Multiverse Saga. While the franchise has struggled to regain its footing, it's only fair to remind fans of its merits by exploring the worst and best films in Phase Four.
7. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Read more
Disney removes Blade from 2025 release date, adds three Marvel movies in 2028
A man clasps his hands together whil looking into a crowd.

"Blade has been delayed infinitely" is becoming an all-too-familiar headline. Well, it happened again.

In an unsurprising move, Disney has removed Marvel Studios' Blade from its release calendar. Blade's theatrical release was scheduled for November 7, 2025. Instead, Predator: Badlands, Dan Trachtenberg's Predator movie starring Elle Fanning, will now open on Blade's former November release date.

Read more
Don Cheadle hints that one troubled Marvel movie could redeem Secret Invasion’s biggest twist
Don Cheadle stands with his arms folded in Secret Invasion.

It's been a long time since Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have seen the real James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle). Last year, Marvel Studios revealed in its poorly received miniseries Secret Invasion that a shape-shifting Skrull named Raava had been secretly posing as Rhodey for an indefinite amount of time. It was later confirmed by Secret Invasion director Ali Selim that Rhodey was originally kidnapped by Raava and her fellow Skrulls shortly after he experienced his spinal injury in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

This twist proved to be extremely divisive among MCU fans. Many found it disconcerting to discover that — among other things — it isn't really Rhodey who is shown mourning the death of his best friend, Tony Stark, at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Don Cheadle, however, doesn't seem to mind the twist … so long as Marvel Studios actually follows through on its original plan for Rhodey.

Read more