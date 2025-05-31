Did Avengers: Endgame ruin the MCU for good?

Marvel Studios seems ready to make a comeback with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars around the corner. As Doomsday is still in development with the Russo Brothers directing, one can only wonder what the filmmakers have in store for fans in 2026 with their next superhero crossover film. However, until Doomsday arrives, it is questionable whether the film can match the success that Avengers: Endgame achieved in 2019.

Having garnered extraordinary reviews and nearly a record-breaking $2.8 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame seemed to be the best movie that the MCU would ever produce. Since the film premiered, Marvel has struggled to recapture the magic that it presented in cinemas with their ongoing Multiverse Saga. While the MCU was never going to be the same after Endgame, it appears that this blockbuster phenomenon was the peak of a franchise now struggling to keep its footing.

Avengers: Endgame set an impossibly high bar for the MCU

Following the many hit-or-miss movies and shows that came out after Endgame, it seems like Doomsday may not achieve the same level of hype from fans as the former movie. Critics have repeatedly described MCU films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool & Wolverine, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Thunderbolts* as the best Marvel movie since Endgame, showing how it is now widely considered the gold standard for all MCU projects. However, whenever someone compares a new MCU film to Endgame, it seems to nullify all the positives about the many great post-Endgame movies.

Avengers: Endgame shouldn’t even be considered the top benchmark for the MCU, as the film isn’t without its flaws. There are multiple plot holes, some fan service is forced, Hulk’s character arc is rushed, and the jokes made about Thor’s weight go too far. In many ways, Infinity War was arguably a superior film. Nevertheless, audiences had never seen a superhero blockbuster like Endgame before it came out, and it will be hard for the sequels to live up to everyone’s expectations set by the Avengers’ exciting fourth film.

Endgame left a massive MCU without a clear roadmap

The story for Endgame was the product of over ten years of buildup that began with 2008’s Iron Man, with Thanos lurking in the shadows since 2012’s The Avengers. After the extraordinary success of Endgame and the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, the MCU seemed to be going off in several different directions, with the studio unsure of what to do next. As Marvel was trying to create more and more content for audiences to enjoy in theaters and on streaming, it was still trying to figure out the plot for its next crossover event, not knowing how all these pieces would come together in the end.

That isn’t to say that Marvel Studios had the entire Infinity Saga planned out from the beginning. The Infinity Saga succeeded as Marvel focused on releasing one to three films each year, with critical and commercial failures becoming rare as they prioritized quality or quantity. However, as Marvel tried to keep the hype train rolling after Endgame with a steady supply of films and TV shows, the MCU seemed to lose its way as the studio focused on keeping people on board instead of setting up a clear destination, leading to several rushed and clunky stories.

Marvel has trouble moving on from its original cast

Due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, the film made it difficult for the MCU to move forward in a new direction. Specifically, the movie featured the heartbreaking deaths of Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff, as well as the disappearance of Steve Rogers. The legacies of these beloved heroes and the actors who played them have been hard to live up to in the post-Endgame era. Even with younger proteges like Peter Parker, Sam Wilson, and Yelena Belova standing tall on their own, the MCU is still struggling to fill the void left behind by some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Right now, it seems Marvel is still trying to capitalize on Robert Downey Jr.’s popularity as Iron Man by having him play Doctor Doom, replacing Kang the Conqueror as the main villain of the Multiverse Saga. This move invokes memories of Disney bringing Emperor Palpatine back as the villain of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker after the divisive reaction to The Last Jedi. While there will be more buildup for Doom’s introduction with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel risks pulling a hasty course correction with legacy casting in order to bring the franchise back to its Endgame glory days.

Overall, Avengers: Endgame didn’t exactly ruin the MCU. While there have been some poor decisions with the franchise following the film’s release, there have been several outstanding movies and shows that prove that Marvel still has it. While Avengers: Doomsday may not stick the landing and achieve the love and success garnered by Endgame, final judgment about the film can’t be passed until it hits theaters.