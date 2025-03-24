Euphoria star Austin Abrams eyed for Resident Evil reboot film

Earlier this month, the rumored Resident Evil reboot movie officially went forward with Barbarian helmer Zach Cregger set to direct and co-write the film. Now, Cregger is reportedly closing in on Austin Abrams to play one of the leading roles in his movie.

According to Deadline, Abrams is in early negotiations for Resident Evil and hasn’t closed his deal yet. Abrams’ best-known role to date is Ethan Lewis, from HBO’s hit drama Euphoria. Abrams has also had recurring roles on The Walking Dead and This is Us, before landing a leading part in Netflix’s Dash & Lily. Additionally, Lewis co-starred in Apple Studios’ Wolfs alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Cregger previously worked with Abrams on the upcoming sci-fi/horror film, Weapons.

There aren’t currently any details about who Abrams would play in the film if he signs on. Cregger and the producers of the reboot have kept the details of the revival well-hidden, but it is described as a return to the roots of Capcom’s iconic survival horror video game franchise.

While none of the live-action Resident Evil movies have been fully in-line with their video game counterparts, director Paul W.S. Anderson found a successful formula in 2002 by casting Milla Jovovich as an original character named Alice. Jovovich’s heroine proved to be so popular that she overshadowed characters who were actually in the game and on her way to headling all five of the sequels.

The seventh live-action film, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, was released in 2021 and it failed to attract much interest at the box office. It was also a reboot of the franchise, but its low-budget and inability to accurately translate the main characters’ personalities or even their costumes led to a dismal $42 million worldwide. Sony and Constantin Film are hoping for a better result when the new Resident Evil opens in theaters on September 18, 2026.