How to watch, results, and highlights: Everton vs. Manchester United

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United Watch the Premier League on Fubo How to watch the Premier League from abroad with a VPN

Everton and Manchester United are two teams desperately looking to turn their seasons around. Both teams are in the back half of the standings, with Everton in 14th (30 points) and United in 15th (29). These squads previously played each other in December, with Manchester United cruising to a 4-0 victory. This Saturday’s matchup at Goodison Park should be more competitive.

Manchester United will notice a familiar face on Everton’s sideline. David Moyes, United’s coach from 2013 to 2014, became the Everton manager last month. Under Moyes, Everton has climbed out of relegation danger, having won four of their last five Premier League matchups. Meanwhile, United walks into Saturday’s matchup having lost two consecutive league games.

Recommended Videos

Can Moyes and his new squad take down United? Find out how to watch the match between Everton and Manchester United below. Visit Digital Trends’ Premier League guide for more Premier League coverage.

How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United

Keeping up the intensity as we ready for United! ✊ A brand new In Training is now live! — Everton (@Everton) February 21, 2025

Aston Villa versus Chelsea starts at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The match will air on USA Network and Universo. Catch the game live on NBC.com. However, you must have a TV provider login for full access. Watch a replay of Saturday’s contest the next day on .

If you plan to enjoy the game on a newer television, check out how to set up your TV to watch the Premier League. This guide will go a long way toward ensuring a smoother and better viewing experience.

Watch the Premier League on Fubo

If you need live TV and sports, consider signing up for Fubo. With Fubo, consumers can enjoy the benefits of cable without the high prices and set-top box. Fubo offers hundreds of channels, including USA Network for Saturday’s game. Fubo also offers Premier League games in 4K.

Your budget will determine the plan to purchase. Customers can choose between Essential at $85 a month, Pro at $85 a month, Elite at $95 a month, and Latino at $15 a month. Sign up today for a free trial.

How to watch the Premier League from abroad with a VPN

When it comes to VPNs, the top choice is NordVPN. A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that helps protect your online activity from malware attacks and phishing scams.

Nord provides more security and privacy to keep cybercriminals at bay. Your IP address and location will be changed when using Nord, which will help to work around regional broadcast restrictions. Try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.