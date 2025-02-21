 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch, results, and highlights: Everton vs. Manchester United

By
An aerial view of Goodison Park where Everton plays.
Graham Hogg / Geograph Britain and Ireland

Everton and Manchester United are two teams desperately looking to turn their seasons around. Both teams are in the back half of the standings, with Everton in 14th (30 points) and United in 15th (29). These squads previously played each other in December, with Manchester United cruising to a 4-0 victory. This Saturday’s matchup at Goodison Park should be more competitive.

Manchester United will notice a familiar face on Everton’s sideline. David Moyes, United’s coach from 2013 to 2014, became the Everton manager last month. Under Moyes, Everton has climbed out of relegation danger, having won four of their last five Premier League matchups. Meanwhile, United walks into Saturday’s matchup having lost two consecutive league games.

Recommended Videos

Can Moyes and his new squad take down United? Find out how to watch the match between Everton and Manchester United below. Visit Digital Trends’ Premier League guide for more Premier League coverage.

Related

How to watch Everton vs. Manchester United

Keeping up the intensity as we ready for United! ✊

A brand new In Training is now live!

&mdash; Everton (@Everton) February 21, 2025

Aston Villa versus Chelsea starts at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The match will air on USA Network and Universo. Catch the game live on NBC.com. However, you must have a TV provider login for full access. Watch a replay of Saturday’s contest the next day on .

If you plan to enjoy the game on a newer television, check out how to set up your TV to watch the Premier League. This guide will go a long way toward ensuring a smoother and better viewing experience.

Everton vs. Manchester United

Watch the Premier League on Fubo

The Fubo app is displayed on a Roku device.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you need live TV and sports, consider signing up for Fubo. With Fubo, consumers can enjoy the benefits of cable without the high prices and set-top box. Fubo offers hundreds of channels, including USA Network for Saturday’s game. Fubo also offers Premier League games in 4K.

Your budget will determine the plan to purchase. Customers can choose between Essential at $85 a month, Pro at $85 a month, Elite at $95 a month, and Latino at $15 a month. Sign up today for a free trial.

How to watch the Premier League from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

When it comes to VPNs, the top choice is NordVPN. A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that helps protect your online activity from malware attacks and phishing scams.

Nord provides more security and privacy to keep cybercriminals at bay. Your IP address and location will be changed when using Nord, which will help to work around regional broadcast restrictions. Try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
UConn vs. South Carolina: How to watch, highlights and results
Paige Bueckers shoots the ball.

In women's college basketball, UConn and South Carolina are two of the blue bloods in the sport. These two titans will square off on Sunday afternoon in what should be an epic showdown. On one side, you have Geno Auriemma and the No. 7 UConn Huskies (23-3). No coach has more national championships in women's college basketball than Auriemma's 11. However, Auriemma's team has not won the title since the 2015-2016 season. If UConn wins it all this year, it will be on the back of Paige Bueckers, the future No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. 

While UConn has been in a championship drought, South Carolina is one of the powerhouses of the last five years. Dawn Staley and No. 4 South Carolina (23-2) have won the national title in two of the last three seasons, including last year's championship over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since the 2021 season began, the Gamecocks are a staggering 131-5.
UConn is 9-5 all-time against South Carolina. However, the Gamecocks have won the last four. Can UConn end the drought, or will South Carolina continue their dominance? Read on for information on how to watch the game between UConn and South Carolina, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA women's basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Read more
Tottenham vs. Manchester United: How to watch, results and highlights
Aerial view of the fans at Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

On Sunday afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United square off in Premier League action. To say these teams are disappointed in their respective seasons is an understatement. Tottenham is 15th in the Premier League standings with 27 points entering Sunday's contest. With 13 defeats, the Spurs have clinched their seventh consecutive season of 10+ losses. With 14 games left, Tottenham could have their worst season since 2003-04, when they lost 19 times.
Manchester United has not been much better than Tottenham. United is 14th in the Premier League standings with 29 points. On the positive side, the Red Devils notched a 2-1 victory over Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round. These two teams last met in December, with Tottenham winning 4-3 in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal.

Even with little to play for, Tottenham and Manchester United are looking for some momentum the rest of the way. A win on Sunday could help alleviate their issues. Find out how to watch the game between Tottenham and Manchester United, including the start time, channel, and streaming information. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Tottenham 1 - Manchester United 0
Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/16/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Tottenham vs. Manchester United
https://twitter.com/SpursOfficial/status/1890823390103310352

Read more
How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama: Highlights and results
Aerial view of Coleman Coliseum at Alabama.

History will be made during the Iron Bowl on Saturday when No. 1 Auburn faces No. 2 Alabama. This is the first No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup in SEC history. Throw in the fact that these two heated rivals are from the same state, and this game has some major juice to it. This is the first of two matchups this season between the SEC rivals.
Auburn (22-2) stumbled last weekend at home against Florida, snapping their 14-game winning streak. The Tigers bounced back earlier this week with a 12-point road victory over Vanderbilt. On the other side, Alabama has not lost a game since January 14 and is coming off a 23-point blowout victory over Texas.
The winner of this game will secure first place in the SEC and the No. 1 national ranking in Monday's AP Top 25 poll. Find out how to watch the game below. For more college basketball coverage, read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide.
Highlights and results: Auburn 94 - Alabama 85
Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama
https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1889442411715113190?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1889442411715113190%7Ctwgr%5Eac795cc0fe0b0bff77a14153c19d662bfc1d2903%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncaa.com%2Flive-updates%2Fbasketball-men%2Fd1%2Fno-1-auburn-vs-no-2-alabama-preview-history-how-watch-sec-game

The game between Auburn and Alabama tips off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The game will be played inside Coleman Coliseum, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Watch the game on ESPN or stream on WatchESPN.

Read more