 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Florence Pugh wants to bring Yelena’s ‘light and charm’ back for Avengers: Doomsday

By
A group of male and female superheros look up and stare in "Thunderbolts*."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Florence Pugh’s Yelena is only becoming more and more central to the Marvel project with each passing film. Thunderbolts is the first movie where she’s the film’s lead, though, and it’s also the one where she brings the most emotional baggage.

Coming out of Thunderbolts, though, Pugh said that she’s hoping she can bring Yelena back to a lighter place when we next see her in Avengers: Doomsday.

Recommended Videos

“I hope that she’s happy now. I hope that she feels fulfilled, like she has purpose,” Pugh told Variety when asked what she was hoping to see from Yelena in Doomsday. “And I hope that we get to see some of her light and her charm and her color again because I loved playing that before.”

Related

Pugh also discussed her excitement about the huge ensemble that’s being assembled for the film, saying that there were too many big names in the cast to choose from. “Oh, god, there’s too many people in it [to choose]! Pedro Pascal, obviously, always and forever. Paul Rudd, yes, so funny. Genuinely, the idea that all of those people are going to be in the same movie is nutso sauce,” she said.

Although we know that Pugh will be in the film, we have no idea how big Yelena and her castmate’s roles will be in the film. Given the way Pugh’s star has continued to rise in the years since she joined the MCU, though, it’s a solid bet to expect her to be central to whatever Marvel has planned moving forward.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Elizabeth Olsen won’t return as Scarlet Witch in the next Avengers movies
Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Back in 2014, Elizabeth Olsen made her MCU debut as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in a post-credits scene for Captain America: The Winter Soldier ahead of her leading role in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. The actress has been a part of every Avengers movie since, but she's sitting out of the next two films, Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, it was noted that filming will begin soon in London for the next two Avengers movies. Olsen had recently been in London herself working on a different movie, and she told THR that she's returned to America to film a pilot.

Read more
The Russo brothers were initially ‘resistant’ to directing the next two ‘Avengers’ movies
The Russo Brothers pose at a table at Comic-Con.

The Russo brothers have done more for Marvel than basically any other directors, but the duo were initially reluctant to return to Marvel for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The directors behind Infinity War and Endgame said that they initially turned down the offer to direct the next two Avengers movies, even though it would mean reuniting with Robert Downey Jr.

While speaking with Omelete, Joe Russo said that Downey Jr. was already attached to return, and that he was the one who made the initial overture to them.

Read more
Florence Pugh says Thunderbolts* feels like a ‘badass indie, A24’ style movie
A group of antiheroes stand in an elevator.

Four years after first debuting as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, Florence Pugh is set to make her return in Thunderbolts*. In a recent interview with the rest of the film's cast and creative team, Pugh told Empire how different the movie feels than most Marvel fare.

“It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes,” she said.

Read more