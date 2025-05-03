 Skip to main content
Like Thunderbolts*? Here are three Florence Pugh movies to watch

By
Yelena looking at a duplicate of herself in "Thunderbolts*."
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Although she’s only been a movie star for roughly half a decade, Florence Pugh has already done plenty of work to make a name for herself. With Thunderbolts*, Pugh is set to have one of the biggest releases of her career. If you’ve only seen Pugh in the world of Marvel, we have some other films you should definitely check out.

Although Pugh has been in some huge movies, we tried to recommend movies that have flown under the radar. The good news is that whatever Pugh movie you go with, you’re likely to see a great performance from her, even if the movie leaves something to be desired.

Don’t Worry Darling (2022) 

A movie that earned more headlines for its behind-the-scenes drama, Don’t Worry Darling features Pugh in all-out movie star mode. Your mileage may vary on the movie, but it’s worth watching to marvel at how much gravitas Pugh manages to imbue even in the movie’s sillier moments.

Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife living in the 1950s who begins to suspect that something is very wrong with the world around her. It’s a tour de force from Pugh, who proves her ability to carry even more middling material.

You can watch Don’t Worry Darling on Amazon Prime Video.

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Years before Pugh joined the Marvel universe, she was already proving her willingness to take on more physical roles with Fighting with My Family. The film tells the true story of Paige (Pugh), a female wrestler from a wrestling family, who finds herself with a tryout for the WWE.

As she leaves the comfortable world of her family behind, Paige must prove she’s cut out for the top levels of wrestling. Pugh is remarkable throughout, and she’s matched by brilliant supporting turns from Vince Vaughn, Nick Frost, and Jack Lowden.

You can watch Fighting with My Family on Tubi.

Lady Macbeth (2016) 

The performance that rocketed Pugh to A-list status, Lady Macbeth stars Pugh as a newly married woman who finds herself confined to the tedium of managing her husband’s estate.

When he goes away on business, she starts a passionate affair with one of his grooms, only to find her life unraveling as the affair threatens to be revealed. As the movie’s name suggests, Pugh is definitely not a passive protagonist. It’s the menace that she imbues every moment with that proves Pugh was a star on the rise.

You can watch Lady Macbeth on Amazon Prime Video.

