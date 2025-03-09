 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Florence Pugh says Thunderbolts* feels like a ‘badass indie, A24’ style movie

By
The Thunderbolts stand in an elevator together.
Marvel Studios

Four years after first debuting as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, Florence Pugh is set to make her return in Thunderbolts*. In a recent interview with the rest of the film’s cast and creative team, Pugh told Empire how different the movie feels than most Marvel fare.

“It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes,” she said.

Recommended Videos

Jake Schreier, who directed the film and also directed the A24-produced Netflix series Beef, was told to make the movie “something different.”

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* | Big Game Trailer | In Theaters May 2

“There’s a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy,” he explained.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Thunderbolts follows a group of antiheroes, many of whom have appeared in some other Marvel project, as they unite to go on a mission for the U.S. government. It’s a little bit like the Marvel version of The Suicide Squad. In addition to Pugh, the movie also stars Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko, as well as Lewis Pullman, who plays a new character named Bob.

“Yelena sees parts of herself in him,” Pugh said of her character’s relationship with Pullman’s. “She’s always been someone that wants to look after people. She has a sweet spot for him, and essentially likes looking after him because he’s useless. He’s absolutely useless.”

While Marvel movies have been compared to ’70s conspiracy thrillers in the past, this might be the first time that anyone has compared one to an A24 movie. We’ll see whether the comparison is apt when the movie hits theaters on May 2.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (March 7-March 9)
The Sinner on Netflix

Almost everyone who has ever had a Netflix account knows that at least half the time, opening the app means minutes or even hours of scrolling through to look for something to watch. Sometimes, that exploratory stuff can be fun, but it can also make you realize you should probably just go to bed.
Thankfully, we've cut out all that scrolling and honed in on three Netflix shows you should definitely check out. These shows represent a wide range of different tastes, which hopefully means that there's something for basically everyone on this list.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Yellowjackets (2021-)
Yellowjackets (2021) Official Trailer #2 | SHOWTIME

Although Yellowjackets is not a Netflix native, the show has gained an entirely new audience by streaming there. The show, which tells the story of a high school girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash, is at times a brilliant examination of what Lord of the Flies might look like if most of the stranded children were female.

Read more
Reacher as Batman? Alan Ritchson wants to play the Caped Crusader
Alan Ritchson poses on the left and Batman stares on the right.

If Alan Ritchson could play Batman, he would.
In an interview with Wired, the Reacher star was asked if he's playing Batman.

"Would I play Batman? Yes," Ritchson said. "Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman. I would don the suit."

Read more
Harry Potter HBO TV show show finds its McGonagall and Snape
A woman holds a wand while a man puts his hand across his shoulder.

HBO's Harry Potter series is on the verge of casting two critical characters.

Per Deadline, Janet McTeer is in negotiations to play Professor Minerva McGonagall, while Paapa Essiedu is nearing a deal to play Professor Severus Snape. The duo would join John Lithgow, who will star as Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Read more