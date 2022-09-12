 Skip to main content
Framed today, September 12: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Monday)

Dan Girolamo
By

Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 12 and need some help?

We love seeing people succeed, which is why we decided to give out hints for Framed. Since we’re feeling generous, here’s a bonus hint for today’s game. The movie is a comedy.

It’s time to fire up the game and start guessing! Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Monday, September 12

  • Today’s Framed was released in 1979.
  • Today’s Framed was directed by Terry Jones.
  • Today’s Framed stars Graham Chapman and John Cleese.
Framed answer for Monday, September 12

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Life of Brian

Life of Brian (1979) - Terry Jones - Trailer - [HD]

