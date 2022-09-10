Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 10 and need some help?

How was your Framed experience this week? This past week included a wide range of films, from ’80s comedies to Oscar-winners to a giant film from James Cameron. It’s a great mix of films that should be watched by everyone who loves the cinema!

Are you ready to start your Saturday off with some trivia? If so, keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Saturday, September 10

Today’s Framed was released in 2019.

Today’s Framed was directed by Jordan Peele.

Today’s Framed stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

Framed answer for Saturday, September 10

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

Us

Us - Official Trailer [HD]

