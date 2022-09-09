Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 9 and need some help?

If this is your first time playing Framed, welcome! Cinephile or note, this game is for everyone even if your knowledge of movies is low. That’s where our hints come in.

Before you head into the weekend, make sure to test your cinematic skills in the game. Keep reading for our hints that will help you solve today’s Framed.

Check out our Framed guide if you missed yesterday’s movie of the day. Remember, check back daily for more hints and clues for each Framed.

How to play Framed

Framed is like Wordle and Heardle, but for movie lovers. Each day, a new movie is picked, and players have the chance to guess the title based on a series of images from the film. If you guess wrong, a new image will be revealed. Players are allowed to see no more than six images from the film. If you can’t guess based on the image, players can skip to the next image by leaving the input blank and clicking Submit.

The goal is to name the movie in as few guesses as possible.

Framed hints for Friday, September 9

Today’s Framed was released in 2001.

Today’s Framed was directed by Ron Howard.

Today’s Framed stars Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

Framed answer for Friday, September 9

If you’re still stumped, then we’ll step in and provide some assistance. If you want to see the answer to today’s Framed, scroll below.

The answer to today’s Framed is…

A Beautiful Mind

A Beautiful Mind (4/11) Movie CLIP - Nash Cracks the Code (2001) HD

