Netflix’s best TV show right now is this riveting 2020 British crime drama

TV ain’t what it used to be. Whether you think it’s better or worse, what’s undeniable is that the era of streaming has brought with it an abundance of shows to choose from, many of which have received great reviews. Even if you just look at all the great shows on Netflix, it can be hard to pick just one that’s worth your time.

If you’re browsing through Netflix and unsure where you should turn, then we’ve got you covered. Gangs of London is not a Netflix original, but it’s undeniably one of the best shows available on the surface. It tells the story of the power vacuum that’s created when the head of one of London’s most powerful crime families is assassinated. Here are four reasons it’s the perfect show to check out on the service.

Recommended Videos

It’s the rare modern crime show that acknowledges the world’s complexities

There’s a reason so many of crime shows today are not set in the modern era. Shows like The Sopranos are hard to make in part because criminal empires simply don’t operate the same way they once did, and the world itself is a more complex place. That’s part of the reason Gangs of London is so riveting.

The show seems to understand that London is a fundamentally international city. What’s more, it acknowledges that crime simply isn’t the same thing it was 100 years ago, which means that the plot can get pretty webbed and complicated, even if it never feels overwhelming.

It’s beautifully shot

Flannery and Edwards set pieces have helped them make a name for themselves as filmmakers, but their cinematography has also helped matters. Gangs of London is impeccably shot, and it doesn’t allow itself to look boring just because it’s set in a world that ostensibly resembles the real one.

Instead, it seems to be shot on genuine locations and on sets that feel like they were carefully crafted to look both specific and give you a quick understanding of the world you’re inhabiting. London is a beautiful city, and even though Gangs of London is about some of its worst elements, it still looks remarkable.

It features a great cast of largely unfamiliar actors

Although some Brits may be familiar with the names on the Gangs of London cast sheet, most Americans will likely be seeing many in the cast for the first time. While sometimes a star can be good for a show, Gangs of London thrives on the fact that most of its cast are unfamiliar faces, which allows each of them to inhabit their roles more deeply.

These actors really embody their characters, and as a result, you feel totally immersed in the world almost immediately. Like many great crime shows, this features a fairly sprawling cast, but it’s to the credit of both the actors and the show itself that you know who everyone is almost immediately.

It was created by two men with impressive resumes

GANGS OF LONDON Trailer (2020) Gareth Evans Action Series HD

If you care about the creative talent behind a show, then Gangs of London should excite you on that level alone. The show was created by Gareth Edwards and Matt Flannery, who are perhaps most notably the men behind The Raid and its sequel.

If you don’t know what those movies are, they contain some of the best fight choreography and action sequences you’re likely to see in any 21st century movie, and they bring that same aesthetic to bear on this show. While the story gets more room to breathe here, Gangs of London features many of the set pieces that Edwards and Flannery are now known for.

Two seasons of Gangs of London are now streaming on Netflix.