 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Gene Hackman was apparently furious about his salary for The Royal Tenenbaums

By
Gene Hackman sits at a table in The Royal Tenenbaums.
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Gene Hackman’s death has led many to look back on his remarkable career and at many of his best performances. Among those great performances is his work as Royal Tenenbaum in Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums, but now, the director is offering new details about how how reluctant Hackman was to sign on to the project.

“Gene was very annoyed about the money,” Anderson said in a new interview with The Times, explaining that Hackman was reluctant to take a flat fee for the film. “He was furious. Also, he didn’t want to do the film anyway. I talked him into it — I just didn’t go away.”

Recommended Videos

Anderson said that he adopted that model on his previous film, Rushmore, when Bill Murray agreed to work for the same amount as Jason Schwartzmann, who was much younger and less established at the time. “He said he would do the movie and offered to work for the same amount as Jason — the kid,” Anderson explained. “He said, ‘I’ll take what he’s taking, but I have to be able to leave for a golf tournament.'” 

Hackman was the only member of The Royal Tenenbaums cast to put up a fight about the pay structure.  “Everybody else said yes to the salary, so Gene just went with it — and that just became our way,” Anderson said.

The director also said that he didn’t keep in touch with the late actor after filming had wrapped.

“Not a word,” Anderson said. “In fact, he left without saying goodbye. He was grumpy — we had friction. He didn’t enjoy it. I was probably too young and it was annoying to him.”

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…

Editors’ Recommendations

Apple Music just made the move from Spotify easier than ever
An iPhone 15 Pro Max on a wooden table displaying streaming apps Amazon Music, Qobuz, Apple Music, Tidal, Sonos, and Spotify.

Apple is beginning to roll out a new tool that makes it easier to shift from Spotify to Apple Music.

In fact this new addition allows people to shift from any streaming service over to Apple Music with more ease.

Read more
Buffy reboot has a new slayer: Hulu casts Ryan Kiera Armstrong in lead role
A girl sits on the left and Buffy the Vampire Slayer holds an orb on the right.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has found its lead in Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The Skeleton Crew will star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will executive produce and reprise her role as the iconic Buffy Summers.

On her Instagram, Gellar shared a video where she announced the news to Armstrong.

Read more
This Netflix movie based on a popular video game now has a director
A soldier holds a gun in Gears of War.

Netflix is riding the wave of popularity for video game adaptations by commissioning a Gears of War movie. The streamer is recruiting a former stuntman turned director to helm the action spectacle.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, David Leitch is in negotiations to direct Gears of War for Netflix. Jon Spaihts, the Academy Award-nominated co-writer of Dune, will pen the Gears of War screenplay.

Read more