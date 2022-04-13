 Skip to main content
  1. Movies & TV

Remembering Gilbert Gottfried: His 5 best film roles

By

Earlier today, the family of Gilbert Gottfried announced that he passed away “after a long illness.” He was 67 years old and highly regarded as a comedian’s comedian. Gottfried’s intentionally shrill voice always had character, and he had a knack for finding the humor in almost any situation.

In addition to his stand-up act, Gottfried appeared in film and television roles for over four decades. He always made people chuckle, and that’s why his family requested that everyone laugh “as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.” That’s why we’ve put together this list of Gottfried’s five most memorable film roles, as well as clips from each movie.

pic.twitter.com/STHhfpVSKU

&mdash; Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) April 12, 2022

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987)

Gilbert Gottfried in Beverly Hills Cop 2.

In one of his earliest film roles, Gottfried played an account named Sidney Bernstein opposite Eddie Murphy’s Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop II. It’s a relatively minor role in the movie, but it is entertaining to see Axel trick Sidney into giving him access to his computer. Essentially, Sidney talks himself into bribing a police officer just to escape some parking tickets and potential humiliation. This isn’t Gottfried unleashed like he was in his standup routines, but it is a taste of things to come.

The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990)

Gilbert Gottfried in The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.

Did you know that Gottfried was nominated for Worst Supporting Actor by the Razzies for his turn as shock jock Johnny Crunch in The Adventures of Ford Fairlane? It’s probably because the late ’80s wasn’t the right time for the film’s vulgar humor, which seems almost tame in comparison to some modern comedies. Johnny has a key part in the story as one of Ford’s friends and the guy who hired him to find a missing groupie. This movie may also be the first time that Gottfried died on screen.

Aladdin (1992)

Iago the Parrot in Aladdin.

This may actually be Gottfried’s best and most well-known role. And that’s not an exaggeration, because Gottfried was given a lot to do as Iago, the parrot sidekick of Jafar, the main bad guy in Disney’s modern animation classic Aladdin. Iago is funny, even though his brand of evil is one note in the film. But Iago proved to be so popular with audiences that he was brought back for the Aladdin animated series and its direct-to-video movies as a reformed ally of Aladdin and his friends. In the end, Iago had a semi-heroic legacy as one of the franchise’s most beloved characters.

The Aristocrats (2005)

Gilbert Gottfried in The Aristocrats.

The documentary, The Aristocrats, examines the wildly different takes on a longstanding comedy staple that usually involves telling the story of someone walking into a talent agency and pitching a wild act. Gottfried’s inclusion in the film comes from his delivery of said joke at the 2001 New York Friars’ Club roast of Hugh Hefner, which took place only a few weeks after 9/11. After bombing with an edgy joke, Gottfried launched into an absolutely filthy retelling of the Aristocrats joke that had the audience howling with laughter. Fair warning, it’s pretty NSFW even in the limited clip from below.

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Gilbert Gottfried in A Million Ways To Die in the West.

Gottfried only had a small role in Seth MacFarlane’s western comedy A Million Ways To Die in the West. But, of course, it was a memorable one. In one brief scene, Gottfried portrayed President Abraham Lincoln as a crude and crass speaker, which is the opposite of the popular perception of Honest Abe as a virtuous and eloquent speaker. It’s completely ridiculous, and yet it still works because Gottfried had an uncanny ability to make anything funny.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter sets new flight records on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter.

The best Harry Potter movies, ranked by Rotten Tomatoes

Split image showing posters for HP and the Half-Blood Prince, FB: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and HP and the Deathly Hallows Part 1.

Key YouTube features and services experience worldwide outage

A person looking frustrated at a laptop while sitting at a table.

MacBook production delays could cause trouble for Apple

Apple products are seen in the store.

The new Wyze Air Purifier offers quiet, efficient filtration

The Wyze Air Purifier is quiet enough for use in any room.

Google’s Pixel 6a earns FCC approval weeks ahead of launch

The first renders of the Google Pixel 6a.

Apple Watch’s exciting feature road map is stacked

Apple Watch Series 7

MythForce is a roguelike that looks just like an ’80s cartoon

Tree and skeleton characters in the Mythforce gameplay.

This gaming PC just dropped to $800 at Best Buy — but hurry!

ibuypower slate gaming pc deal best buy april 2022

The Surface Laptop Go 2 won’t differ much from the first

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

Best HP Envy deals for April 2022

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

Conversations With Friends trailer previews a messy affair

The cast of Conversations With Friends.

Make any TV smart with Google Chromecast, and save 20% today

A Chromecast hanging from the back of a TV.