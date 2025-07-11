 Skip to main content
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (July 11-13)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Free Movies Arnold Schwarzenegger looks on with a scowl.
Tri-Star Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

This weekend, it’s time to look up because Superman soars into theaters. A lot is riding on Superman. It’s the first film from James Gunn and Peter Safran in the new DC Universe. Their dreams of a shared universe that rivals the MCU hinge on Superman’s critical and financial success.

After watching a movie like Superman in your local theater, wind down on the couch with a free movie from a FAST service. Signing up is free and takes less than five minutes. The movie selection on FAST services rivals that of a paid streaming service. Check out these three great movies to stream.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Running Man (1987)

The Running Man returns later this year with Glen Powell in the lead role. Nearly 40 years ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger had the first crack at Stephen King’s novel in Paul Michael Glaser’s The Running Man. Like Powell, Schwarzenegger plays Ben Richards, a former government official sent to prison after being framed for murder.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Left with no other option, Richards reluctantly agrees to participate in The Running Man, a game show where criminals can earn their freedom by outrunning stalkers and avoiding death. Once in the game, Ben realizes that host Damon Killian (Richard Dawson) will never let him win. The Running Man follows Schwarzenegger’s action movie formula — get jacked, recite comedic one-liners, and kill the bad guys. It’s not Schwarzenegger’s best, but The Running Man is wildly entertaining, especially thanks to Dawson’s eccentric performance.

Stream The Running Man on Tubi.

War of the Worlds (2005)

Last month, War of the Worlds celebrated its 20th anniversary. The sci-fi blockbuster marked the second major collaboration between Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise. You can argue that no director or actor understands spectacle more than Spielberg and Cruise. Based on H.G. Wells’ iconic novel, War of the Worlds depicts an alien invasion that destroys several major cities across the planet.

Brooklyn dockworker Ray Ferrier (Cruise) embarks on a journey to Boston with his estranged children, Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie (Justin Chatwin), to reunite them with their mother. Between powerful extraterrestrials and paranoid humans, the expedition becomes a fight for survival. Those opening invasion scenes are Spielberg at his best, injecting the perfect combination of thrills and scares into a sci-fi epic.

Stream War of the Worlds on Pluto TV.

The Truman Show (1998)

The movie that should have garnered Jim Carrey a well-deserved Oscar nomination is The Truman Show. Directed by Peter Weir, The Truman Show stars Carrey as Truman Burbank, a kind and mild-mannered resident of Seahaven Island. Unbeknownst to Truman, his entire life has been secretly broadcast to the world on a 24/7 reality TV program, The Truman Show. Truman’s hometown is on a large soundstage controlled by the show’s creator, Christof (Ed Harris). Truman’s friends, family, and wife are paid actors.

As Truman begins to question his surroundings, Christof loses control of the narrative and intervenes in his star’s life, proving he will do anything to keep the show on air. Up to this point, Carrey had always been a special comedian. The Truman Show proved that behind Carrey’s physical comedy, a superb dramatic actor was ready to be unleashed.

Stream The Truman Show on Pluto TV.

Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
