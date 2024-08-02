3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 2-4)

If you had doubts about Marvel’s power at the box office, think again. Deadpool & Wolverine opened to a colossal $211 million domestic haul at the box office, the biggest opening ever for an R-rated film. After a record-breaking opening weekend, will Deadpool & Wolverine have legs? Crossing the $1 billion threshold is all but a certainty. How close it gets to $2 billion is the question.

If you’ve seen Deadpool & Wolverine or have no interest in superhero films, there are thousands of free movie options at home on FAST services. These FAST services feature excellent films (with ads) that are ready to be streamed at the push of a button. Our three recommendations for this weekend include a late-1990s action adventure, a psychological thriller from a master of twist endings, and an iconic musical.

Recommended Videos

The Mummy (1999)

In the 1990s, Brendan Fraser was one of “the guys” in Hollywood. After starring in Encino Man and School Ties in 1992, Fraser cemented his leading man status, receiving top billing in multiple movies over the rest of the decade. In 1999, Fraser went from a talented actor to an international star in The Mummy, an action remake of the 1932 film of the same name. Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) is an American adventurer who teams with aspiring Egyptologist Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz) and her brother, Jonathan (John Hannah), on a quest to the lost city of Hamunaptra, aka The City of the Dead.

After stumbling upon an ancient tomb, the trio accidentally frees Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), a cursed high priest mummified alive in 1290 BC. Imhotep is hell-bent on resurrecting his one true love, Anck-su-namun (Patricia Velásquez). If that happens, there’s no stopping Imhotep from ruling Egypt. It’s a life-or-death ordeal for Rick, Evelyn, and Jonathan, who must eliminate the Mummy and prevent him from executing his evil plan.

Stream The Mummy for free on Tubi.

Split (2016)

No one moves the needle like M. Night Shyamalan. The polarizing filmmaker returns this weekend with Trap, a new thriller starring Josh Hartnett. Only time will tell if Trap becomes well-received or hated among the film community. Nevertheless, now is a better time than any to revisit Split, his best film of the last decade.

Kevin Wendall Crumb suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID), leading to his 23 distinct personalities. One of Kevin’s personalities, Dennis, kidnaps three girls, including Casey (Furiosa‘s Anya Taylor-Joy), and imprisons them in an underground lair. As the girls await their fate, Kevin’s personalities warn them about the Beast, the final personality with superhuman strength and agility. It’s a race against time as Casey must devise an escape plan before the Beast arrives. If the Beast shows up, they’re not going to like it.

Stream Split for free on Amazon Freevee.

Grease (1978)

Star power, slicked-back hair, and a whole lot of music. It’s Greased Lightnin’! John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John headlined Grease at the absolute peak of their star power. It’s summer 1958, and Danny Zuko (John Travolta) falls in love with Australian Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) at the beach. The duo go their separate ways at the end of the summer with hopes to one day meet again.

The young lovers get their wish sooner than expected when Sandy moves to America and reunites with Danny at Rydell High School. As the leader of the T-Birds gang, Danny has an image to protect, so he ignores Sandy. Devastated, Sandy tries to move on and join the girl gang known as the Pink Ladies. Backed by infectious music and killer dance moves, Grease allows this unlikely love story to play out over the school year. Will love win out between Danny and Sandy?

Stream Grease for free on Pluto TV.