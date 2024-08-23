 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 23-25)

By
Two women stare at each other at the bar.
Focus Features

The year is 2024, and Xenomorphs are still terrifying. Alien: Romulus premiered to positive reviews, with many considering the film a solid entry in the franchise. Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson are legitimate stars with bright futures in the business. Alien: Romulus opened to $42 million domestically, the second-highest for the franchise.

If horror movies are not your thing, no worries. Stay home and stream a free movie with a FAST service. With a FAST service, consumers can stream thousands of movies for free. The only trade-off is that ads play during the presentation. This weekend, consider watching these three movies: a Mike Nichols classic, an epic gangster film, and an underrated action spectacle.

Recommended Videos

The Graduate (1967)

A man and woman sit next to each other on the bus and stare.
Embassy Pictures

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) has no idea what he wants to do with his life post-college. Benjamin’s parents constantly pressure him to figure out his future. Yet, Benjamin cannot overcome his fear of the unknown. He’s desperate for a distraction to put his future on hold. Enter Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), an unhappy wife who knows Benjamin’s parents. Mrs. Robinson seduces Benjamin successfully, and the two embark on a summerlong affair.

The arrangement hits a wall after Benjamin falls in love with Mrs. Robinson’s daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross). Although Mrs. Robinson banned him from dating her daughter, Benjamin does it anyway, further complicating his romantic affairs. The Graduate is positioned as a coming-of-age film for baby boomers. However, the existential crisis of transitioning to the real world remains a universal theme for all generations.

Stream The Graduate for free on Tubi.

The Untouchables (1987)

The cast of The Untouchables.
Paramount Pictures

Brian De Palma assembled a murderer’s row of heavy hitters for The Untouchables, a drama loosely based on Eliot Ness during Prohibition. In the 1930s, gangster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) controls nearly all of Chicago’s illegal liquor sales, making him the city’s most powerful man. Ness (Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner), a Bureau of Prohibition agent, is tasked with stopping Capone’s empire. However, Ness quickly learns that Capone’s influence has reached the police force and local politics.

To take down Capone, Ness needs a group of honorable men who can’t be bribed. Ness recruits Irish-American cop Jimmy Malone (Sean Connery), Italian-American trainee George Stone (Andy García), and accountant Oscar Wallace (Charles Martin Smith) to join an elite group of law enforcement agents dubbed “The Untouchables.” With a stacked cast and De Palma’s slick direction, The Untouchables is a wildly entertaining gangster movie full of captivating action sequences. 

Stream The Untouchables for free on Pluto TV.

Atomic Blonde (2017)

A man and woman walk down a street.
Focus Features

Fresh off John Wick, director David Leitch (The Fall Guy) made his official feature directorial debut on Atomic Blonde, an action thriller with elements of James Bond, Jason Bourne, and Jack Ryan. In November 1989, MI6’s Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is sent to Germany to retrieve a classified document called “The List.”

KGB agent Yuri Bakhtin (Jóhannes Jóhannesson) is the current owner of The List after killing an MI6 agent and stealing it off his watch. With the Berlin Wall on the verge of collapse, Lorraine embarks on a deadly journey where no one can be trusted. There are action scenes. Then, there are the action scenes in Atomic Blonde, which should be studied by aspiring filmmakers who want to direct these types of movies.

Stream Atomic Blonde for free on Tubi

Editors’ Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
If you have to watch one Peacock movie this August, stream this one
Two guys sit at a table in Do the Right Thing.

With the end of the 2024 Olympics, there's a natural comedown. No more daily feats of athleticism to consume, and it also means that you might have a Peacock subscription with no idea what to use it for. If you subscribed for the Olympics, you may be surprised to learn that there are actually plenty of interesting movies and TV shows on the platform worth exploring.

If you want to use your subscription for just one movie this August, Do the Right Thing is the perfect choice. The movie is set on a single block in Brooklyn in the summer of 1989, and follows the complicated racial dynamics that flow through the street, culminating in a shocking and sudden act of violence. Here are three reasons you should check it out Spike Lee's masterpiece.
It's a biting but hilarious comedy
Do the Right Thing Official Trailer #1 - Danny Aiello Movie (1989) HD

Read more
3 great British TV crime shows you need to watch in August 2024
A policeman looks down in The Responder.

August continues to bring the summer heat, so it's a good thing that there's no shortage of great TV to watch from the comfort of your own home. On Netflix, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is the new breakout hit for the streamer, while Max's House of the Dragon is still entrancing viewers who are still hungry for small-screen spectacle.

Crime is still a popular genre, and British crime in particular is a favorite for many. This August, these three under-the-radar shows are worth your time and attention.

Read more
3 action movies on Hulu you need to watch in August 2024
Antonio Banderas in The Mask of Zorro.

In August, most of the best action movies on Hulu fall squarely under the sci-fi banner. So if you don't mind starships, aliens, and digital worlds, then you should be right at home with our selections for the three action movies on Hulu that you need to watch in August. Sometimes sci-fi movies give you better action than the standard genre flicks can.

But if you prefer your action to be a little more down-to-Earth, our first pick of the month is a rousing adventure flick featuring one of the oldest masked heroes in literature: Zorro!
The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Read more