3 great free movies to stream this weekend (August 23-25)

The year is 2024, and Xenomorphs are still terrifying. Alien: Romulus premiered to positive reviews, with many considering the film a solid entry in the franchise. Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson are legitimate stars with bright futures in the business. Alien: Romulus opened to $42 million domestically, the second-highest for the franchise.

If horror movies are not your thing, no worries. Stay home and stream a free movie with a FAST service. With a FAST service, consumers can stream thousands of movies for free. The only trade-off is that ads play during the presentation. This weekend, consider watching these three movies: a Mike Nichols classic, an epic gangster film, and an underrated action spectacle.

The Graduate (1967)

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) has no idea what he wants to do with his life post-college. Benjamin’s parents constantly pressure him to figure out his future. Yet, Benjamin cannot overcome his fear of the unknown. He’s desperate for a distraction to put his future on hold. Enter Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), an unhappy wife who knows Benjamin’s parents. Mrs. Robinson seduces Benjamin successfully, and the two embark on a summerlong affair.

The arrangement hits a wall after Benjamin falls in love with Mrs. Robinson’s daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross). Although Mrs. Robinson banned him from dating her daughter, Benjamin does it anyway, further complicating his romantic affairs. The Graduate is positioned as a coming-of-age film for baby boomers. However, the existential crisis of transitioning to the real world remains a universal theme for all generations.

Stream The Graduate for free on Tubi.

The Untouchables (1987)

Brian De Palma assembled a murderer’s row of heavy hitters for The Untouchables, a drama loosely based on Eliot Ness during Prohibition. In the 1930s, gangster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) controls nearly all of Chicago’s illegal liquor sales, making him the city’s most powerful man. Ness (Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner), a Bureau of Prohibition agent, is tasked with stopping Capone’s empire. However, Ness quickly learns that Capone’s influence has reached the police force and local politics.

To take down Capone, Ness needs a group of honorable men who can’t be bribed. Ness recruits Irish-American cop Jimmy Malone (Sean Connery), Italian-American trainee George Stone (Andy García), and accountant Oscar Wallace (Charles Martin Smith) to join an elite group of law enforcement agents dubbed “The Untouchables.” With a stacked cast and De Palma’s slick direction, The Untouchables is a wildly entertaining gangster movie full of captivating action sequences.

Stream The Untouchables for free on Pluto TV.

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Fresh off John Wick, director David Leitch (The Fall Guy) made his official feature directorial debut on Atomic Blonde, an action thriller with elements of James Bond, Jason Bourne, and Jack Ryan. In November 1989, MI6’s Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is sent to Germany to retrieve a classified document called “The List.”

KGB agent Yuri Bakhtin (Jóhannes Jóhannesson) is the current owner of The List after killing an MI6 agent and stealing it off his watch. With the Berlin Wall on the verge of collapse, Lorraine embarks on a deadly journey where no one can be trusted. There are action scenes. Then, there are the action scenes in Atomic Blonde, which should be studied by aspiring filmmakers who want to direct these types of movies.

Stream Atomic Blonde for free on Tubi.