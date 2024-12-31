 Skip to main content
5 great Hulu movies to watch on New Year’s Eve

By
The poster for New Year's Eve movie 2011
New Line Cinema

Ah, New Year’s! A time of fresh starts, new beginnings, and remembering the past. While many people might be out partying like there’s no tomorrow, some of us prefer a more chill way to celebrate. So why not snuggle up with a great movie that’s streaming on Hulu?

If you want to celebrate from the comfort of your couch or bed (which is exactly what I’ll be doing), then check out one of these great films. From rom-coms to horror faves and even some rather obscure picks, these five movies are perfect to watch while you herald in the new year.

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Zac Efron and Michelle Pfeifer star in New Years Eve
New Line Cinema

Directed by Gary Marshall and serving as the spiritual sequel to 2010’s Valentine’s Day, the 2011 film New Year’s Eve follows a group of people in New York on the titular holiday. Just like Valentine’s Day, all the characters find their stories interweaving with each other, and New Year’s magic takes hold.

One thing to know before watching New Year’s Eve is that it is very cheesy and very corny. Imagine if a Hallmark holiday movie had a bloated $50 million budget and actual movie stars. But sometimes those feels-so-good-because-they’re-so-bad movies are exactly what you want for a fun night. Plus, the film has an astonishingly long list of celeb stars, including Halle Berry, Zac Efron, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Bon Jovi, among many others.

Watch New Year’s Eve on Hulu.

Palm Springs (2020)

Andy Samberg sits in a pool in Palm Springs
Liimelight

OK, maybe you’re not the type who loves the whole heavy-handed “this movie is great for New Year’s because it takes place on New Year’s” thing. Maybe you want something a little deeper. Well, New Year’s is all about starting over and new beginnings, so why not check out the Andy Samberg hit Palm Springs?

In the movie, Samberg and his co-star Cristin Milioti (The Penguin) are stuck in a time loop that forces them to relive November 9 over and over. Despite taking place on the same day repeatedly, the movie is actually about finding new beginnings, even amongst the repetitive and mundane (a great New Year’s message, in my opinion). Palm Springs was a hit and earned Samberg two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor and Best Motion Picture.

Watch Palm Springs on Hulu.

New Year, New You (2018)

An influencer gets tortured in New Year New You
Blumhouse

Released as part of Hulu’s Into the Dark collaboration with Blumhouse, New Year, New You sees a vapid, self-centered wellness influencer arrive at a New Year’s party with some of her old friends (who she left in the dust once she got famous). What she doesn’t know is that all her old pals are looking to get revenge.

The film stars Suki Waterhouse, who gives a great performance that helps keep New Year, New You feeling like a legit horror movie instead of some Pretty Little Liars episode. Plus, with a short runtime of just 84 minutes, it’s a great short and easy watch that you can sneak in either before or after your holiday party.

Watch New Year, New You on Hulu

Midnight Kiss (2019)

The masked killer in Midnight Kiss
Blumhouse

In 2019, Into the Dark returned with more Hulu-exclusive horror movies, including Midnight Kiss. In the film, a group of friends rent a luxurious vacation home to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Little do they know a serial killer is about to join the party – exposing some of their dark secrets along the way.

The film is loaded with LGBTQ characters and is still one of the only queer horror movies ever released on a major streaming service. It also stars Chris Evans’ brother Scott Evans and Lukas Gage in one of his earliest starring roles before he rose to fame on The White Lotus.

Watch Midnight Kiss on Hulu.

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Frosty slides down a hill in Frosty the Snowman
Rankin/Bass Productions

Sure, Frosty the Snowman is normally associated with Christmas, but in reality, the story is just about a snowy day in winter when a magical snowman comes to life. Plus, with the way climate change has caused dramatic influxes in weather, most of us who had white Christmases as kids are now waking up to 50-degree days in December, with most of winter’s snowfall not arriving until January.

So why not welcome in the upcoming snowy season with this winter classic? Everyone remembers the joy of a snow day as kids, and Frosty the Snowman helps capture that nostalgia perfectly.  Plus, it’s got the iconic song by Jimmy Durante. You can’t lose!

Watch Frosty the Snowman on Hulu.

