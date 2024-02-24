Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In a rematch of last year’s Western Conference semifinal matchup, the Houston Dynamo take on Sporting KC at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday night.

The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the only way to watch in the United States or Canada is via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch Houston Dynamo vs Sporting KC on MLS Season Pass

As previously mentioned, this match is exclusively on MLS Season Pass, which, like last season, will be home to every MLS game this year with no local blackouts.

With the previous T-Mobile deal no longer available, the only way to get Season Pass for free this year is if you’re a season-ticket holder for an MLS team. Still, though, at just $15 per month ($13 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber) or $99 for the season ($79 if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber), it’s well worth it. You’ll get all 493 MLS games (and about 470 of those won’t be available anywhere else) all available in English or Spanish (and French for the Canadian teams), plus Leagues Cup matches, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro, pre- and post-game shows, highlights and other content. If you enjoy MLS even a little bit, this is a must-have.

Watch Houston Dynamo vs Sporting KC Live Stream from Abroad

If you happen to be outside of the United States and Canada, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to help bypass any location blocks that MLS Season Pass may have. VPN’s mask your IP address/location and allow you to stream as if you were still at home.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services thanks to its reliability, streaming speeds, selection of servers throughout the world and 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations