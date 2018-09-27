Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Some viewers are now seeing ads on Netflix — here’s how to ditch them

Will Nicol
By
original tv programs increased in 2017 xfinity netflix app

If you’ve been marathoning any shows on Netflix recently, you may have noticed that episodes don’t always flow together seamlessly anymore. You may sometimes find an obtrusive trailer, nestled between episodes like a string of jerky between your teeth. This is part of a test program Netflix is currently running, though, it’s one supposedly aimed at providing a better user experience for viewers.

Here’s what Netflix has to say on the matter:

“At Netflix, we conduct hundreds of tests every year so we can better understand what helps members more easily find something great to watch. A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster. Since then, we have been experimenting even more with video based on personalized recommendations for shows and movies on the service or coming shortly, and continue to learn from our members. In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster. It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at any time if they are not interested.”

If you don’t have any particular interest in watching Ozark and don’t think any trailer is going to sway you, however, it is possible to opt out of these ads. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: Log into your Netflix account using your browser of choice.

Step 2: Mouse over your account icon in the upper-right corner and click Account from the resulting drop-down menu.

how to opt out of new netflix ads trailers 1

Step 3: In the section titled Settings, click Test participation.

how to opt out of new netflix ads trailers 2

Step 4: From here, look for the section marked Include me in tests and previews. Once found, toggle the slider located directly to the right.

how to opt out of new netflix ads trailers 3

Step 5: Click Done to finalize the changes.

Congrats! You should no longer be forced to view mid-binge trailers. Keep in mind, however, that Netflix may make these between-episode trailers mandatory in the future, a dystopian reality we can only hope will never come to pass.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (October 2018)
Netflix streaming
Movies & TV

How Netflix and Disney are fighting for the future of streaming: Kids

After years of enjoying a distant lead in the streaming race, Netflix is about to be joined up front by Disney Play. These two entertainment giants are going to absolutely dominate the space, and it's your kids that will take them there.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to reset your iPhone
Mobile

Is your smartphone frozen? Here's how to reset your iPhone

You can do a lot with an iPhone, but if you ever run into an issue with it, the first thing you should do is restart it. In this guide, we tell you how to reset your iPhone, and explain how it differs from a factory reset.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPhone XS review
Mobile

iPhone XS vs. LG G7 ThinQ: Can LG swing past Apple?

It's easy to see Apple's latest and greatest iPhones ruling the roost for some time to come. But if you're stuck between the LG G7 ThinQ and the iPhone XS, which do you pick? We compared the two to make it easier.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
SimpliSafe review
Product Review

Invisible until you need it, SimpliSafe is a no-hassle way to watch your home

These days, there a lot of do-it-yourself home security systems out there. How do you choose? Simplisafe’s latest offering brings together beautiful hardware and the ability to customize your home security package. We do wish that we…
Posted By Terry Walsh
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

From the Roku Ultra to the Fire TV Cube, these are the best streaming devices

There are more options for media streamers than ever, so it’s more difficult to pick the best option. But that’s why we're here. Our curated list of the best streaming devices will get you online in no time.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
fall tv schedule charlie cox stars as matt murdockdaredevil in marvels the defenders streaming now on netflix
Movies & TV

Fall 2018 TV: Here’s when your favorite shows are returning

Wondering when your favorite show is returning for a new season? Here's a look at some of the best series returning this fall on both network television and streaming services, through the end of 2018.
Posted By Christine Persaud
best movie soundtracks
Music

Listen up! These are the best movie soundtracks of all time

Whether you're a lover of beautifully composed original scores or a fan of perfectly compiled popular music, these are the best movie soundtracks of all time — from Star Wars to Garden State.
Posted By Parker Hall
joker movie joaquin phoenix news killing joke
Movies & TV

Joaquin Phoenix goes full clown in latest 'Joker' movie photo

Todd Phillips is developing a stand-alone Joker origin story, with Joaquin Phoenix set to portray the Clown Prince of Crime. From casting to plot details, here's everything we know about the movie so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
GLOW best Netflix original series
Movies & TV

From 'GLOW' to 'Stranger Things,' these are the best Netflix Original series

Netflix's stable of content has grown quickly, and the streaming service now boasts dozens of shows produced in-house. Looking for the cream of the crop? These are our picks for the best Netflix Original series.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

Amazon Prime brings more perks than just free two-day shipping. Subscribers get access to a huge library of TV shows to stream at no extra cost. Here are our favorite TV shows currently available on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
The Walking Dead Season 7
Movies & TV

‘The Walking Dead’ might bring back Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan

The Walking Dead series star Andrew Lincoln will leave AMC's long-running zombie drama at some point in season 9, but might return to direct. Departing actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, could also return in season 10.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Dunkirk movie review
Movies & TV

Premium network, premium content: The best movies on HBO right now

HBO always has a solid selection of feature-length films on tap, but the offerings rotate fairly regularly, and browsing fatigue can set in given the sheer volume of the catalog. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
new on netflix
Home Theater

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in October 2018

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for October 2018 and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on your bingeing, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall