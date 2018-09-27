Some viewers are now seeing ads on Netflix — here’s how to ditch them

Share

If you’ve been marathoning any shows on Netflix recently, you may have noticed that episodes don’t always flow together seamlessly anymore. You may sometimes find an obtrusive trailer, nestled between episodes like a string of jerky between your teeth. This is part of a test program Netflix is currently running, though, it’s one supposedly aimed at providing a better user experience for viewers.

Here’s what Netflix has to say on the matter:

“At Netflix, we conduct hundreds of tests every year so we can better understand what helps members more easily find something great to watch. A couple of years ago, we introduced video previews to the TV experience, because we saw that it significantly cut the time members spend browsing and helped them find something they would enjoy watching even faster. Since then, we have been experimenting even more with video based on personalized recommendations for shows and movies on the service or coming shortly, and continue to learn from our members. In this particular case, we are testing whether surfacing recommendations between episodes helps members discover stories they will enjoy faster. It is important to note that a member is able to skip a video preview at any time if they are not interested.”

If you don’t have any particular interest in watching Ozark and don’t think any trailer is going to sway you, however, it is possible to opt out of these ads. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: Log into your Netflix account using your browser of choice.

Step 2: Mouse over your account icon in the upper-right corner and click Account from the resulting drop-down menu.

Step 3: In the section titled Settings, click Test participation.

Step 4: From here, look for the section marked Include me in tests and previews. Once found, toggle the slider located directly to the right.

Step 5: Click Done to finalize the changes.

Congrats! You should no longer be forced to view mid-binge trailers. Keep in mind, however, that Netflix may make these between-episode trailers mandatory in the future, a dystopian reality we can only hope will never come to pass.