Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers is a reboot of the popular animated TV show of the same name. Chip and Dale are now living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles. Previously going their separate ways, they reunite 30 years after the original show ended after another member of the team mysteriously disappeared. With an all-star cast including much of The Lonely Island, it’s sure to be a great nostalgic trip for old fans, and attract new ones, too. Out now, here’s how to watch Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers online.

Directed By : Akiva Schaffer

: Akiva Schaffer Cast : John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Eric Bana

: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Eric Bana Running Time: 97 minutes

How to watch Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers online

Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers is exclusively available on Disney Plus as a Disney Plus original film. That means the only way to watch it is via Disney Plus.

There’s no Disney Plus free trial right now, but there are some cheap ways of getting the most out of signing up to Disney Plus. If you’re keen to enjoy everything the service has to offer along with the highly anticipated Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers Disney Plus original, Disney Plus isn’t hugely expensive.

Right now, you can sign up for it for $8 per month and gain access to its full catalog of content. Alternatively, a better value proposition is to sign up for The Disney Bundle. It costs just $14 per month and gives you access to Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (ad-supported) so you have extensive access to plenty of great shows, movies, and sporting events.

Another option to save cash is to sign up for Disney Plus for a year. An annual membership costs $80 so you get two months for free compared to paying month-by-month.

Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers has received excellent reviews and you can watch it right now, so it’s a great time to sign up to Disney Plus to see what other shows and movies it offers. We regularly look at the best shows on Disney Plus as well as the best movies on Disney Plus with there always being something new to grab your attention.

