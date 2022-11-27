Croatia vs Canada live stream: Watch the game for free

The World Cup 2022 Group Stage continues today, with Group F teams Croatia and Canada hitting the pitch at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) for their second games. Croatia is favored to win despite their first game against Morocco ending in a draw, but the Croatian offense’s inability to score any points in their opener also casts some doubt on how well they’ll fare against Canada. If you want to watch the free Croatia vs Canada live stream yourself to see how it goes down, you don’t have much time left. Here’s a quick rundown of your options.

How to watch Croatia vs Canada in the U.S.

You have several ways to watch World Cup 2022 matches online in the U.S. You’ll need Fox Sports, and if you don’t already have it, then there are a few live TV streaming services that do. FuboTV is one of them, and we mention it first because of the one-week FuboTV free trial. Streaming services rarely give free trials anymore, but with FuboTV, you can watch Croatia vs Canada for free and have seven days to enjoy other World Cup games as well. After that, FuboTV plans start at $70 per month if you don’t cancel before the trial period is up.

Another option to watch Croatia vs Canada online today is with Hulu + Live TV, which is arguably a better value than FuboTV if you’re not concerned with a free trial. It costs the same as the standard FuboTV plan ($70 per month) and includes more than 75 live TV channels, as well as basic Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. That gives you a lot of extra streaming content along with live TV entertainment. And ESPN+ makes it a particularly attractive option for sports fans.

If you don’t watch enough TV to justify a $70-per-month streaming package, then a cheaper option is Sling TV. Sling TV has two plans, Orange and Blue, which each cost $40 per month and offer a pared-down selection of channels compared to the more expensive streaming bundles (you can also combine Orange and Blue into one $55-per-month plan). To watch Croatia vs Canada, you’ll need Sling Blue, which includes Fox Sports. Sling is currently offering a 50% discount on the first month for new subscribers, letting you stream World Cup games for just $20 right now.

