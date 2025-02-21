 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch, results and highlights

By
Fans sit at the Crisler Center in Michigan.
Greg McCollum / Wiki Commons

The Battle of Michigan will be settled Friday night. Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5) travel south to face Vladislav Goldin and the Michigan Wolverines (20-5). The Wolverines and Spartans sit first and second in the Big Ten. This game could be the deciding factor as to which team gets the No. 1 seed in next month’s Big Ten tournament.

The Spartans took care of business on Tuesday when they defeated No. 13 Purdue 75-66 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State’s defense has been its strongest unit, allowing the third-least amount of points per game (67.4) in the Big Ten. The Wolverines enter Friday night’s game having won six consecutive games, including Sunday’s 86-83 win over Ohio State.

Recommended Videos

Michigan has been a perfect 12-0 at home this season. Can the Wolverines make it 13-0, or will the Spartans play spoiler? Find out how to watch Michigan State versus Michigan, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

Related

How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Tomorrow!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/8S0eZP3jEY

&mdash; Michigan Men&#39;s Basketball (@umichbball) February 20, 2025

Tip-off between Michigan State and Michigan is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, February 21, 2025. The game will be played at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Watch the game on Fox. Stream the Big Ten matchup on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Use a TV provider when you log in.

Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan on Sling TV

Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

is the ideal streaming TV service for basketball fans. Get games from ESPN, TBS, TNT, and Fox with Sling.

Sling TV’s two plans are Orange for $46 per month and Blue for $51 per month. Combine both Orange and Blue for $66 per month. There are no long-term contracts and a 50% discount on the first month. Tonight’s game is on Fox, meaning Sling users will need at minimum a Blue plan.

How to watch Duke vs. Virginia from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Have you ever run into problems streaming basketball games while abroad? Streaming on the road is not the same as at home. To alleviate these potential issues, download one of the best VPNs on the market, NordVPN. A VPN allows users to pick a US-based server to trick their connection into thinking it’s in another location. If you’re skeptical about NordVPN, try it risk-free because a 30-day money-back guarantee is available.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama: Highlights and results
Aerial view of Coleman Coliseum at Alabama.

History will be made during the Iron Bowl on Saturday when No. 1 Auburn faces No. 2 Alabama. This is the first No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup in SEC history. Throw in the fact that these two heated rivals are from the same state, and this game has some major juice to it. This is the first of two matchups this season between the SEC rivals.
Auburn (22-2) stumbled last weekend at home against Florida, snapping their 14-game winning streak. The Tigers bounced back earlier this week with a 12-point road victory over Vanderbilt. On the other side, Alabama has not lost a game since January 14 and is coming off a 23-point blowout victory over Texas.
The winner of this game will secure first place in the SEC and the No. 1 national ranking in Monday's AP Top 25 poll. Find out how to watch the game below. For more college basketball coverage, read our NCAA men's basketball March to the Madness guide.
Highlights and results: Auburn 94 - Alabama 85
Auburn Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide | Full Game Highlights | ESPN College Basketball
How to watch Auburn vs. Alabama
https://twitter.com/SECNetwork/status/1889442411715113190?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1889442411715113190%7Ctwgr%5Eac795cc0fe0b0bff77a14153c19d662bfc1d2903%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ncaa.com%2Flive-updates%2Fbasketball-men%2Fd1%2Fno-1-auburn-vs-no-2-alabama-preview-history-how-watch-sec-game

The game between Auburn and Alabama tips off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The game will be played inside Coleman Coliseum, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Watch the game on ESPN or stream on WatchESPN.

Read more
How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle: Results and highlights
how to watch manchester city vs newcastle results highlights erling haaland man

Last weekend, the Premier League took the weekend off for the FA Cup. This weekend, the Premier League returns with a stacked lineup of games. One match to watch is the contest between Manchester City and Newcastle at Etihad Stadium. For the first time in what feels like forever, Manchester City is not at the top of the standings. In fact, City enters the weekend in fifth place. Which team is right behind City in the standings? That would be Newcastle with the same amount of points.
It's been an eventful week for Manchester City. On February 11, City faced Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League playoff. Despite having leads of 1-0 and 2-1, City blew the game and lost 3-2. City will also be without Manuel Akanji for the foreseeable future. Could this be the opening Newcastle needs to snap their 20-league-game losing streak at Manchester City? Newcastle's last win at Manchester City came in 2000.
Find out how to watch a live stream of Manchester City vs. Newcastle below. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Manchester City 4, Newcastle 0
Manchester City v. Newcastle United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/15/2025 | NBC Sports
How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle
https://twitter.com/NUFC/status/1890337236509458734

The match between Manchester City and Newcastle is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The game will air on . If you can't catch the game live, watch the replay on Peacock, which will be available soon after the game ends.
Peacock offers two paid plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium costs $8 per month and Premium Plus costs $14 per month. New customers can save 63% on Peacock by purchasing an annual plan for Premium at $30. With Peacock, soccer fans can watch their favorite Premier League teams all season. Plus, Peacock streams other sporting events in WWE, PGA Tour, college basketball, and more.

Read more
Brighton vs. Chelsea: How to watch, results, and highlights
A group of rowdy fans stand in the stadium.

How can Brighton and Chelsea play in consecutive weeks? Last weekend's game was the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Brighton pulling out a 2-1 victory over Chelsea. One week later, these two teams square off in Premier League action. The match will be played at Amex Stadium in Falmer, England. Coming into Friday's contest, Brighton sits in 10th place while Chelsea sits in sole possession of fourth.
Over the last couple of years, there has been a brewing rivalry between Brighton and Chelsea. The Blues have essentially picked off some of Brighton's best players, including Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo. Chelsea even hired Brighton's former manager, Graham Potter. Things are only escalating between the two sides as the Premier League heads down its final stretch.

Find out how to watch a live stream of the Brighton vs. Chelsea match below. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Brighton 3, Chelsea 0
Brighton v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/14/2025 | NBC Sports
Brighton vs. Chelsea: How to watch
https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1889712822440890586

Read more