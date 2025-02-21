Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch, results and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan on Sling TV How to watch Duke vs. Virginia from abroad with a VPN

The Battle of Michigan will be settled Friday night. Jaden Akins and the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (21-5) travel south to face Vladislav Goldin and the Michigan Wolverines (20-5). The Wolverines and Spartans sit first and second in the Big Ten. This game could be the deciding factor as to which team gets the No. 1 seed in next month’s Big Ten tournament.

The Spartans took care of business on Tuesday when they defeated No. 13 Purdue 75-66 at the Breslin Center. Michigan State’s defense has been its strongest unit, allowing the third-least amount of points per game (67.4) in the Big Ten. The Wolverines enter Friday night’s game having won six consecutive games, including Sunday’s 86-83 win over Ohio State.

Michigan has been a perfect 12-0 at home this season. Can the Wolverines make it 13-0, or will the Spartans play spoiler? Find out how to watch Michigan State versus Michigan, including the start time, TV channel, and streaming options. Read our NCAA men’s basketball March to the Madness guide for more coverage.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Tip-off between Michigan State and Michigan is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, February 21, 2025. The game will be played at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Watch the game on Fox. Stream the Big Ten matchup on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Use a TV provider when you log in.

Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan on Sling TV

is the ideal streaming TV service for basketball fans. Get games from ESPN, TBS, TNT, and Fox with Sling.

Sling TV’s two plans are Orange for $46 per month and Blue for $51 per month. Combine both Orange and Blue for $66 per month. There are no long-term contracts and a 50% discount on the first month. Tonight’s game is on Fox, meaning Sling users will need at minimum a Blue plan.

