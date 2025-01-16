If you have to watch one Hulu movie in January, stream this one

Table of Contents Table of Contents The ensemble cast included several future stars The characters are endearing Rex Manning Day The soundtrack is incredible

Sometimes, the success of a film can’t be judged by how much or how little it made at the box office. Thirty years ago, Empire Records crashed and burned in theaters with only $303,841 in a very limited release. Warner Bros. lost confidence in this movie before it was released, and the studio pulled it from the vast majority of theaters where it was going to play. The story of Empire Records could have ended there, just as countless other box office flops have faded away from memory. Instead, Empire Records found its audience on home video and cable, and it’s now considered a cult classic.

Although the exact date of the 30th anniversary won’t arrive until September 22, Empire Records is our pick for the one Hulu movie that you need to watch in January. And now it’s time to learn why.

The ensemble cast included several future stars

One of the biggest reasons why Empire Records has endured is because of the cast. Liv Tyler and Renee Zellweger are the two most prominent performers who went on to bigger things. Regardless, other members of the cast including Ethan Embry, Robin Tunney, Rory Cochrane, Debi Mazar (Younger), and Brendan Sexton have all gone on to have successful careers. Cochrane, in particular, is a little rough as Lucas, and not as polished as his co-stars. But everyone in this group is appealing, and the movie works because of their on-screen performances.

The characters are endearing

Empire Records has to juggle a lot of characters, which is also part of its appeal. After screwing up early in the movie by blowing $9,000 of the store’s money on an ill-fated trip to Atlantic City, Lucas gets his redemption throughout the film as the group tries to recoup that amount and save Empire Records. Lucas even manages to talk down a would-be robber, Warren (Sexton), and induct him into their makeshift family of employees.

Anthony LaPaglia was the veteran actor in this group, and his character, Joe Reaves, is also the boss and surrogate father of these teens. Joe gives emotional guidance to AJ (Johnny Whitworth) even while he’s freaking out about the missing money and also extends an employment offer to Warren when he could have easily just had him arrested. Additionally, Joe was the guy who had the plan to save Empire Records from a corporate takeover, which was jeopardized by Lucas’ actions.

A lot of the teens working in the store have their own subplots, including AJ’s desire to tell Corey (Tyler) that he loves her, while she’s more interested in throwing herself at Rex Manning (Maxwell Caulfield). Tunney is very good as Debra, a depressed young woman who comes out of her shell during the course of the day — but not before she shaves her head in one of the film’s most memorable scenes. These performers were very believable as a group of co-workers turned friends, and that helped shape the film.

Rex Manning Day

One of the subplots in the film is about a faded 1970s musician, Rex Manning, who makes a promotional appearance in Empire Records at the most inopportune time. And after the buildup by Corey (Tyler), it turns out that Manning is just a washed-up teen idol. Caulfield is very funny during his brief appearance in the movie; he even recorded a song for the film, Say No More (Mon Amour), in character as Manning. That song also had a complete music video, which is briefly glimpsed in the film.

These scenes led to fans appropriating Rex Manning Day as an annual online event every April 8. Since this year is the 30th anniversary of the film, we wouldn’t be surprised if 2025 has the biggest Rex Manning Day events to date.

The soundtrack is incredible

Beyond the actors and their performances, Empire Records made its comeback through its best-selling soundtrack, which was far more successful than the film itself. Gin Blossoms, The Cranberries, Edwyn Collins, The Martinis, The Innocence Mission, and Better Than Ezra are all featured on the soundtrack, but there were even more acts that didn’t make the cut. The movie features additional songs by AC/DC, Dishwakka, the Dire Straits, The Buggles, Sponge, Suicidal Tendencies, and more.

That eclectic lineup of artists helped the movie’s music feel like a genuine snapshot of the mid-90s. Music stores like the one featured in Empire Records are now rarities that only seem to cater to vinyl enthusiasts in 2025. But in the days before streaming and file-sharing changed everything, these stores were the best way to purchase and experience music. That may have gone away in the last 30 years, but it’s still satisfying to look back at this film and appreciate the moment it was created for.

Watch Empire Records on Hulu.