AC/DC guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young dies at 64

Malcolm Young, guitarist and founding member of AC/DC, died on Saturday at the age of 64, Rolling Stone reports. For the past three years, Young had been dealing with dementia, which led him to retire from the band which he and his brother, Angus Young, founded in 1973. He was replaced by his nephew, Stevie Young.

The band issued a statement on the group’s Facebook page announcing Young’s passage.

“Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young,” the post reads. “Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed.”

“As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special,” the post continues. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

In addition to the band’s statement, Young’s family released one as well, which said that the Young died peacefully surrounded by friends and family.

“Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many,” the statement reads. “From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.”

In addition to being AC/DC’s guitarist, Young and his brother Angus are credited as the writers of every song the band released from their 1975 debut album, High Voltage, to 2014’s Rock or Bust.

The past few years have been a difficult one for music fans. Last year saw the loss of Prince, Paul Kanter, and many other celebrities This year saw the loss of Young, Tom Petty, among others. Hopefully, 2017 won’t take anyone else away from us.