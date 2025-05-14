 Skip to main content
Riri Williams wants to build something iconic in trailer for Marvel’s Ironheart

Marvel Television's Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+

Marvel’s next genius is Riri Williams, who sets out to build something iconic in the first trailer for Ironheart.

After first appearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MIT student Riri (Dominique Thorne) returns to Chicago with plans to build an armor suit similar to the one worn by Tony Stark. Riri’s quest leads her to Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), aka The Hood, a mysterious figure who offers the young heroine a chance to complete her vision.

However, Robbins is willing to bend the law and do some “questionable things” to get the job done. Riri’s loved ones warn her about Robbins’ intentions, fearing it will send her down a dark path. Ultimately, it will be Riri’s decision as to how she wants to achieve greatness.

Ironheart’s cast includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anji White.

Ironheart flies over the water.
Marvel Televison/Disney+

Chinaka Hodge is the creator and head writer of Ironheart. Executive producers include Zoie Nagelhout and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler. The series balances elements of magic with science, resulting in a “crazy combination.”

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Coogler explained to Marvel.com. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

Ironheart will conclude Phase Five of the MCU. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will kick off Phase Six in July.

Ironheart will consist of six episodes that stream on Disney+. The first three episodes will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on June 24.

