Issa Rae says ‘Insecure’ fans are still asking her to reshoot the finale

By
The cast of Insecure.
HBO

Although it’s been off the air for four years now, Insecure fans are still having trouble letting go. In a new interview with People, show star and creator Issa Rae said that there are still people begging her to change the ending. The show ends with Issa’s character getting back together with her on-again, off-again partner Lawrence (Jay Ellis), who many fans had already decided was a terrible partner.

“People have told me to reshoot, which is crazy because they didn’t like the decision that Issa makes in the end,” Rae explained in the interview. “I get asked for season 6 a lot — even this morning [Thursday, Jan. 30]. I had to just post because I got hacked this morning. Unfortunately, I fell for whatever phishing scams and now can’t get into my account. And I don’t even use it. So if you see crazy tweets for me, just know it’s not me [and I said], ‘Somebody, please help’ on my Insta Story. ‘I got hacked on Twitter.’ And somebody was like, ‘I’ll help you if you give me three more seasons of Insecure.’ So I’m like, y’all can’t even take me seriously.”

Rae said at the time that she was ready to let the show, which ran for five seasons, be done. “All the pressure — this was terrifying. Because you’re ending a show and people are gonna have their opinions,” the creator told Stephen Colbert at the time. “You don’t want to drop it, and we’re on HBO, which, you know, had another popular finale that people felt strongly about, and people come up to me like, ‘Girl, I can’t wait for the final season, just don’t Game of Thrones it.

