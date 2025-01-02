 Skip to main content
James Gunn on Batman’s DCU debut: ‘We’re going to do great things with him’

By
Batman stands on the roof looking through the window in Creature Commandoes.
Max

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos season 1, episode 6.

Welcome to the DCU, Batman. In the latest episode of Creature Commandos, Batman is standing on a rooftop, looking down at Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk). The brief appearance of the caped crusader marks his arrival in the DC Universe.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Creature Commandos creator James Gunn and director Dean Lorey spoke about Batman’s inclusion in the latest episode. Gunn mentioned that the first edit of the episode featured more of Batman, something he changed rather quickly.

“When they first gave it to me, we saw a lot more Batman, and I [was] saying, ‘I am not ready to commit to that. I’m not ready to commit to that. I’m not ready to commit to that,'” Gunn said. “So I [was] just like ‘more silhouette, more silhouette, more silhouette.'”

Gunn later confirmed that the Batman in Creature Commandos is the DCU’s Batman. This ends the speculation that Robert Pattinson’s Batman from Matt Reeves’ Batman universe would also play the DCU’s version of the character. Plus, Batman’s silhouette in Creature Commandos is much different than Pattinson’s Batman.

For Gunn, the purpose of Batman’s brief appearance is to prove his existence, meaning the character does not need an origin story.

“He [Batman] already exists in this universe, just like when we come to the Superman movie, we see that Superman already exists. He’s already known by the people in Metropolis. And so, we don’t need to hear the origin story again,” Gunn explained. “That’s just a way to introduce that Batman is a part of this universe. He’s an important part of this universe, and he has an impact on it, including defeating such pretty dangerous, scary people. Like Phosphorus, who’s pretty tough.”

The DCU’s live-action Batman is set to appear in The Brave and the Bold. However, director Andy Muschietti recently mentioned that the film has been postponed a bit. Whenever the live-action Batman appears in the DCU, it’s clear that Gunn has huge plans for the character.

“This is the DCU Batman. We’re going to do great things with him,” Gunn added. “He’s the most popular superhero in the world, and I can’t wait for people to see more of him along with Superman and together.”

