James Gunn on Batman’s DCU debut: ‘We’re going to do great things with him’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos season 1, episode 6.

Welcome to the DCU, Batman. In the latest episode of Creature Commandos, Batman is standing on a rooftop, looking down at Doctor Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk). The brief appearance of the caped crusader marks his arrival in the DC Universe.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Creature Commandos creator James Gunn and director Dean Lorey spoke about Batman’s inclusion in the latest episode. Gunn mentioned that the first edit of the episode featured more of Batman, something he changed rather quickly.

“When they first gave it to me, we saw a lot more Batman, and I [was] saying, ‘I am not ready to commit to that. I’m not ready to commit to that. I’m not ready to commit to that,'” Gunn said. “So I [was] just like ‘more silhouette, more silhouette, more silhouette.'”

Gunn later confirmed that the Batman in Creature Commandos is the DCU’s Batman. This ends the speculation that Robert Pattinson’s Batman from Matt Reeves’ Batman universe would also play the DCU’s version of the character. Plus, Batman’s silhouette in Creature Commandos is much different than Pattinson’s Batman.

For Gunn, the purpose of Batman’s brief appearance is to prove his existence, meaning the character does not need an origin story.