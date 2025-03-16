 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Jenna Ortega isn’t interested in rejoining the MCU after her Iron Man 3 cameo

By
Jenna Ortega in Saturday Night Live and Iron Man 3.
NBC/Marvel Studios

It’s a footnote in the career of Jenna Ortega that she made her film debut in Iron Man 3 with a very brief cameo role that didn’t include any lines. And while most performers on Ortega’s level would happily dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s content for that to be her one and only MCU role.

“It was one of the first jobs I ever did,” Ortega told Entertainment Tonight. “They took all my lines out. I’m in Iron Man 3 for a quick second. I take up the frame. I have one leg, and I’m the vice president’s daughter.”

Recommended Videos

Ortega briefly plays the daughter of Vice President Rodriguez (Miguel Ferrer), and her silent cameo visually confirms that she has only one leg, which implied that her father sided with the film’s villain to help her regain full mobility with the Extremis technology.

Ortega filmed lines for the movie, which were left on the cutting room floor. Her character isn’t even listed by name in the film’s credits, which is something Ortega hasn’t forgotten.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“They even took my name away,” said Ortega. “I count that [as my MCU appearance], and then I move on.”

Ironically, during Ortega’s 2023 appearance on Saturday Night Live, she appeared in an X-Men parody skit dressed as Rogue.

It’s possible that Ortega could eventually change her mind about playing a superhero role in the MCU. But for now, she’s got a full schedule including Netflix’s Wednesday and her upcoming film, Death of a Unicorn, which pairs her with the MCU’s Paul Rudd as her on-screen father. She is also currently in talks to star in and produce a remake of Single White Female.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
We might not see Iron Man 4 or Black Panther 3 in the MCU – and that’s a problem
Ton Stark stands with his suit in the background in a scene from Iron Man 3.

The once mighty Marvel brand has taken a beating recently. While the studio's latest movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, broke records and grossed over $120 million in its opening weekend, it received generally negative reviews from critics and audiences alike, and the subsequent weekends saw dramatic declines in attendance. The Paul Rudd/Jonathan Majors threequel is the rare Marvel movie to make less than its predecessors, and a few outlets, including Variety and Digital Trends, openly questioned the value of the brand. Is Hollywood's most successful studio finally experiencing audience fatigue?

That question was surprisingly answered, sort of, by Disney's CEO Bob Iger, who recently gave a speech at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. In regards to Marvel, Iger said that "sequels typically worked well for us. Do you need a third and a fourth, for instance? Or is it time to turn to other characters?” It's a rhetorical question, of course, as the highly respected executive is openly questioning Marvel's largely profitable strategy of pumping out threequels (from 2013's Iron Man 3 to last month's Quantumania) and the odd fourquel (2022's terrible Thor: Love and Thunder). But is he right? And if he isn't, what should Marvel's approach be after suffering a rare, and very public, failure?
Is Iron Man 4 now off the table?

Read more
Everything you need to know about Kang, the MCU’s next Thanos
Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

Kang the Conqueror has arrived to dominate the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Jonathan Majors's villainous character is set to shake up the MCU as the big bad of the Multiverse Saga, making for an Avengers-level threat far greater than Thanos.

Now that the stage is set for the Conqueror to wage war with the MCU, here's everything audiences need to know about Kang and his long history in Marvel Comics.
He has powers like Iron Man

Read more
Spider-Man: No Way Home: Everything we know about the sequel
Tom Holland as Spider-man in the No Way Home teaser trailer

Although Sony's 2002 hit film Spider-Man played a significant role in propelling superhero cinema into the mainstream, the studio's subsequent releases starring both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield didn't quite catch on. Finally, after growing to its own dizzying heights, Marvel negotiated to bring Spider-Man into its own cinematic universe, casting Tom Holland as Peter Parker. With two hugely successful films, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony and Marvel have shown that playing nice can have a huge payoff.

The two studios are on the verge of releasing the third Spider-Man film, which is due out on December 17, 2021, and is subtitled No Way Home. In February, star Tom Holland called Spider-Man: No Way Home "the most ambitious stand-alone superhero ever made," and given everything we've heard about it, it's not surprising. Here's everything we know about the upcoming film, including rumors about one of the most significant crossover events in the history of the MCU.

Read more