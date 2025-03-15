 Skip to main content
Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell may star in Single White Female remake

Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Taylor Russell in Bones and All.
Warner Bros. Pictures/MGM

The cult classic erotic thriller Single White Female may soon get a remake with two of Hollywood’s rising actresses. Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are both said to be in negotiations to star in and produce the remake of the 1992 film.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, the project is being spearheaded by Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures through Sony Pictures. The original film was based on John Lutz’s novel SWF Seeks Same, and he co-wrote the screenplay with Don Roos for director Barbet Schroeder. Bridget Fonda starred in the movie as Allison, a young woman who needed a new roommate after her cheating ex-boyfriend was kicked out of her place. What she got was Hedra (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a possessive woman who insinuated herself into Allison’s life and emulated her. As Hedra’s behavior turned erratic, she became a real danger to Allison and everyone she knew.

There’s nothing in the report that specifies whether Ortega or Russell will be playing the psycho roommate from Hell. However, the title of the film will probably have to change since both actresses are women of color. Unless of course the name Single White Female is retained simply for irony and brand recognition.

Of the two actresses, Ortega is arguably the bigger star after headlining Netflix’s Wednesday and landing a leading role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ortega has a new movie coming out at the end of March called Death of a Unicorn, which cast her as the daughter of Paul Rudd’s character. After accidentally hitting a unicorn with their car, this father-daughter duo bring the creature with them to a retreat where all Hell breaks loose.

Russell also had a leading role on a Netflix series with the 2018 reboot of Lost in Space. She went on to greater stardom after headlining Waves and starring alongside Dune‘s Timothee Chalamet in the cannibal romance drama Bones and All. She’s currently slated to star in Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair.

