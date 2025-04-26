 Skip to main content
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Superman distribution rights

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit challenging Warner Bros.’ right to distribute James Gunn’s Superman in 10 countries, including the U.K. and Ireland. The lawsuit was first filed in January by Mark Peary, the nephew of late Superman co-creator Joe Schuster, and argued that Schuster’s estate had the right to cancel the Superman copyright in certain territories.

In a ruling first released on April 24, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman held that the court has no authority to address the estate’s rights under foreign laws. “The Court concludes that it lacks subject-matter jurisdiction over this case; the case therefore must be and is dismissed,” he wrote.

Following the dismissal, Peary filed a nearly identical lawsuit in state court in New York on April 25. The lawsuit is seeking an injunction that could disrupt the release of Superman, which is set to hit theaters on July 11.

The copyright to Superman has been contested for decades, ever since Schuster and Jerome Siegel created the character and sold the copyright to him for $130 in 1938. In 2013, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal rejected the Shuster estate’s claim that they still hold the copyright, finding that Shuster’s sister had signed away all rights after Shuster’s death in 1992.

Peary’s lawsuit argues that that ruling settled the copyright claim forever with regard to the United States, but left the question of foreign copyrights undecided. As the movie’s release gets closer, though, the likelihood that this lawsuit will be able to halt its release continues to decrease.

Henry Cavill’s James Bond audition leaks online. Should Superman have played 007?
Henry Cavill as Napoleon SOlo aiming a gun at someone off-camera in The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Henry Cavill nearly wore a tuxedo instead of a cape.
In 2005, Cavill auditioned for the role of James Bond in Casino Royale. According to director Martin Campbell, Cavill and Daniel Craig were the finalists to replace Pierce Brosnan as 007. For years, fans have wondered what Cavill's interpretation of Bond would have been like. Thanks to a leaked video, these fans now get their wish.
Cavill's Bond audition has leaked online. Posted to Ron South's YouTube channel, Cavill is seen reading lines from a scene in 1995's GoldenEye. Cavill is only 22 in the video, while sporting long black hair. According to the video's description, the video came from a "VHS tape found in a recycling bin at a movie studio."

As the story goes, Craig won the role and played the iconic spy in five movies. Producers opted to go with an older version of Bond — Craig was 37 in 2005 — instead of an early-20s spy. Despite losing the role, Cavill won over Campbell, who praised Cavill's "tremendous" audition.

‘Superman’ is facing a lawsuit over its plans for a worldwide release
David Corenswet lies in the snow in Superman.

The first trailer for Superman got plenty of people excited about James Gunn's vision for the iconic superhero. News of a lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery over the movie's release, though, might mean that the movie isn't available in some countries.

The lawsuit comes from the estate of Joseph Shuster, one of the original creators of Superman, and seeks to prevent the release of the movie in certain key territories, including Canada, Ireland, Australia, and the United Kingdom. Mark Warren Peary, the estate's executor, filed the lawsuit and claims that the studio doesn't have the right to distribute the movie in those territories. The suit seeks  "damages and injunctive relief for Defendants’ ongoing infringement" as well as "declaratory relief establishing the Shuster Estate’s ownership rights across relevant jurisdictions.”

James Gunn shares first image of Milly Alcock as Supergirl
The back of Milly Alcock with a Supergirl jacket.

Supergirl is coming.

Filming is underway on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. To celebrate the start of production, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared an image of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, a.k.a. Supergirl.
“Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El,” Gunn wrote on X. “Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira.”
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book series of the same name, with illustrations by Bilquis Evely. In the comic, Kara, the cousin of Superman, journeys across the galaxy and eventually meets Ruthye Marye Knoll, an honorable warrior who seeks revenge against the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.
Eve Ridley will play Ruthye Marye Knoll, while Matthias Schoenaerts will portray Krem of the Yellow Hills. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham will depict Supergirl's parents. After playing Aquaman, Jason Momoa joins Gunn's new DC Universe as Lobo, who will appear in Supergirl.
https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1882497537606570354
Dumb Money's Craig Gillespie is directing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. Gunn and Peter Safran are attached as producers.
Before Supergirl, Alcock's Kara is expected to briefly appear in Gunn's Superman.

