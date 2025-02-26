Liverpool vs. Newcastle: How to watch, results, and highlights

Table of Contents Table of Contents How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle on Fubo How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle from abroad with a VPN

Liverpool (19-7-1, 64 points) is starting to separate from the rest of the pack. Entering Wednesday, the Reds hold an 11-point lead over second-place Arsenal. Newcastle United (13-5-8, 44 points) is not so far behind the Gunners. While Newcastle’s chances of winning the Premier League are slim, the Magpies are in contention for a Champions League qualifying spot.

In Liverpool’s last match, Arne Slot’s team defeated Manchester City 2-0. While not official, that game essentially ended City’s chances of a fifth consecutive Premier League title. Newcastle United has not won a league title since 1926–27. That streak will likely continue, but Newcastle still has much to play for with about a dozen games left.

Find out how to watch the match between Liverpool and Newcastle, with information about the start time, channel, and live stream. Visit Digital Trends’ Premier League guide for more Premier League coverage.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle

The match between Liverpool and Newcastle begins at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The game will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Watch the game on USA Network or Universo. After logging in with a TV provider, a stream will be available on NBC.com.

Before tuning in, read about how to set up your TV to watch the Premier League.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle on Fubo

How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle from abroad with a VPN

