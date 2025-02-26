 Skip to main content
Liverpool vs. Newcastle: How to watch, results, and highlights

By
The view of Anfield from the sky at Liverpool.
Arne Müseler / www.arne-mueseler.com

Liverpool (19-7-1, 64 points) is starting to separate from the rest of the pack. Entering Wednesday, the Reds hold an 11-point lead over second-place Arsenal. Newcastle United (13-5-8, 44 points) is not so far behind the Gunners. While Newcastle’s chances of winning the Premier League are slim, the Magpies are in contention for a Champions League qualifying spot.

In Liverpool’s last match, Arne Slot’s team defeated Manchester City 2-0. While not official, that game essentially ended City’s chances of a fifth consecutive Premier League title. Newcastle United has not won a league title since 1926–27. That streak will likely continue, but Newcastle still has much to play for with about a dozen games left.

Find out how to watch the match between Liverpool and Newcastle, with information about the start time, channel, and live stream. Visit Digital Trends’ Premier League guide for more Premier League coverage.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle

The match between Liverpool and Newcastle begins at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The game will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Watch the game on USA Network or Universo. After logging in with a TV provider, a stream will be available on NBC.com. Catch a replay of the game the following day on .

Before tuning in, read about how to set up your TV to watch the Premier League.

Watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle

How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV

Enjoy live sports, like the Premier League, with a subscription to Fubo. Consumers gain access to hundreds of channels on Fubo without needing a cable box. Plus, Premier League games are available to watch in 4K. Sign up for one of Fubo’s paid plans: Essential at $85 a month, Pro at $85 a month, Elite at $95 a month, and Latino at $15 a month. However, new customers can watch Wednesday’s game at no cost by signing up for Fubo’s free trial.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Many U.S. soccer fans might be traveling abroad during Wednesday’s game. Thankfully, there are still ways to stream the game if you have an internet connection. However, make sure to use a VPN when watching the game. You’ll want security from cybercriminals and the ability to avoid broadcast restrictions. VPNs like NordVPN give you those traits and more. Try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

