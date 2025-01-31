 Skip to main content
Stu is back? Matthew Lillard returning for Scream 7

By
Matthew Lillard stares in Scream.
Dimension Films

The Scream franchise is bringing back a former villain for its next entry.

Per Deadline, Matthew Lillard is returning for Scream 7. Lillard played Stu Macher in 1996’s Scream.

Fans might be wondering how Stu can return for the seventh film when he died in the first. In the climactic twist of Scream, Stu and his buddy Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) are revealed as the Ghostface killers wreaking havoc on Woodsboro. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) eventually kills Stu by dropping a TV on his head.

Did Stu actually survive that night? Will Stu appear in flashbacks? Details on Stu’s return are under wraps.

Filming is currently underway on Scream 7. After sitting out Scream VI because of a contract dispute, Campbell returns to headline the seventh entry as Sidney Prescott, the iconic final girl. Other actors reprising their roles from previous Scream movies include Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin. Isabel May and Joel McHale will play Sidney’s daughter and husband, respectively.

Scream 7 also stars Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Anna Camp, and Mark Consuelos. Scott Foley, who previously portrayed Roman Bridger in Scream III, has been cast in the seventh film. It’s worth noting that Roman died at the end of the third movie.

Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega will not return as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter. In November 2023, Spyglass fired Barrera from Scream 7 after speaking out about the Israel–Hamas war. Ortega dropped out the next day due to scheduling conflicts, though reports later surfaced that the Wednesday actor exited because of a contract dispute.

Scream creator Kevin Williamson is directing Scream 7 from a screenplay by Guy Busick. James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak are producing.

Scream 7 opens in theaters on February 27, 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The xenomorph heads to our planet in the Alien: Earth teaser trailer
A xenomorph drools in the teaser photo for Alien: Eart.

The Alien franchise normally features humans fighting the xenomorphs in space. In Alien: Earth, the extraterrestrial creatures are bringing the battle to Earth.

The official teaser trailer for Alien: Earth depicts a xenomorph frantically running in a ship hurling straight toward Earth. The xenomorph runs right into a glass window, giving fans a brief look at its large head. Judging by the tagline, "We were safer in space," the xenomorph will unleash havoc on humanity.
Speaking of humanity, the unlucky group sent to investigate the crash-landing is a group of tactical soldiers led by Wendy, a meta-human played by Sydney Chandler. "With this new threat unlocked," the synopsis reads, "the search crew must fight for survival, and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."
Alien: Earth's ensemble features Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.
Alien: Earth takes place in 2120, two years before the events of Ridley Scott's Alien and around 30 years after Prometheus.

Godzilla x Kong sequel adds The Last of Us season 2 star to cast
Kaitlyn Dever cries near a grave in The Last of Us season 2.

The sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has found its next star.
Per Deadline, Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join the next Godzilla x Kong entry in Legendary's MonsterVerse. The new movie will continue centering the story around Kong and Godzilla as they interact with new human characters to face a "cataclysmic, world-ending threat." Grant Sputore will direct from a screenplay by Dave Callaham. Sputore replaces Adam Wingard, who directed the previous two Godzilla Kong movies.
Dever's star has been on the rise since 2019's Booksmart. Dever garnered Golden Globe nominations for her work in Netflix's Unbelievable and Hulu's Dopesick, with the latter resulting in an Emmy nod. Dever will next headline Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar, a Netflix series about an Australian scammer who launched a media empire by lying about a cancer diagnosis. Apple Cider Vinegar streams on February 6, 2025.

After Apple Cider Vinegar, Dever will appear in The Last of Us season 2 as Abby, one of the most polarizing characters from the video game series. The HBO series returns for its sophomore season this April.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese eyeing reunion on The Devil In The White City
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese stands across from each other in Shutter Island.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are getting the band back together.
Per Deadline, DiCaprio and Scorsese are eyeing a reunion for the film adaptation of The Devil in the White City. 20th Century Studios has boarded the project, with DiCaprio in talks to star and Scorsese in talks to direct. The movie is based on Erik Larson’s bestselling non-fiction book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair That Changed America.
There is no script attached to the project. DiCaprio and Scorsese would produce alongside Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson.

The Devil in the White City explores the World's Columbian Exposition in 1893 Chicago. The two central characters are Daniel Burnham, a World's Fair architect, and H.H. Holmes, a con man considered the first serial killer in the U.S.
DiCaprio first purchased rights to Larson's book in 2010. Since then, the project has been in development hell, with several setbacks and delays. DiCaprio was eyeing the role of Holmes with Scorsese attached to direct.

