The MCU is better when it goes back to basics

By
4 females and a male teen act shocked in Agatha All Along.
Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along just wrapped up a spectacular nine-episode run as strongly as it could have, easily cementing itself as the best series in the MCU (Loki‘s second season was far inferior to the first and just had a strong ending; fight me). The show, which saw Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as the duplicitous and murderous witch Agatha Harkness, delivered a compelling, consistent, and engaging television project that not only offered a satisfying story, but also advanced the MCU, setting the stage for several new storylines and successfully expanding its corner of the ever-growing universe.

In many ways, Agatha feels like a Phase One project: small in scale, character-driven, and worried more about getting you enamored with the protagonist than with introducing the next multiversal story — and that’s why it worked. Indeed, the MCU used to shine the brightest when the superheroes were the real stars and not the universe they inhabited. Yet, somewhere along the way, the franchise lost itself in the mess of an ever-growing connected universe, and the only way to dig itself out of the hole it put itself in is to go back to basics.

Remember who the real stars are

Captain America and his team standing together in an airport Captain America: Civil War.
Marvel Studios

A few years ago, Quentin Tarantino made headlines when he famously said that “Captain America is the star,” not Chris Evans, and he’s 100% right. At its core, the MCU began as a series of stories about a superpowered group of individuals who came together for the same purpose. The interconnectivity was there, vaguely, but the main draw was seeing these individuals shine on their own — that’s what made seeing them together so cool. The biggest proof lies in the first three superheroes the MCU turned into superstars.

Related

No offense to Iron Man, Captain America, or Thor, but none of them were big stars in the late 2000s. Sure, Cap and Iron Man were well-known, but they were nowhere near the popularity of, say, Spider-Man or the X-Men. For his part, Thor was little more than the weird hero who looked straight out of an ’80s album cover, more silly than imposing. However, Phase One of the MCU turned them into icons by fleshing them out and building them up. The franchise took the time to introduce them as individuals rather than team members, allowing them to exhibit flaws, limitations, and strengths. Sure, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth all played huge roles in turning these heroes into stars, but the movies themselves did them a huge service by respecting and trusting them enough as solo players.

T'Challa, Captain America, and Black Widow stand in front of the Wakandan army in "Avengers: Infinity War."
Marvel Studios

Things changed after 2012’s The Avengers. The film’s overwhelming success gave the MCU a crutch to fall back on. From that point on, every hero wasn’t judged by their own merit, but rather as another potential member of the Avengers. It wasn’t so much about how cool Doctor Strange was, but rather how he could function within the Avengers. It got so bad that Spider-Man didn’t have a single movie without needing another MCU player to help.

To be clear, interconnectivity is not a bad thing; it’s the MCU’s whole deal. However, at one point, the franchise seemingly forgot that, for a shared universe to work, the individual pieces need to be great. After all, why should we care about yet another hero if the franchise doesn’t take the time to establish them away from the connected space? We need to see them shine alone before we can see them stand out in the group. I think this is one of the main reasons why heroes like Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi haven’t been as impactful, despite solid movies and great performers behind them: they’re not the stars of the show, but rather members of the choir. And with so many voices, even the loudest can get overlooked.

Back to square one

Nick Fury enters a crypt in Secret Invasion.
Disney+

It’s not a secret that the MCU’s Phase Four movies were quite underwhelming. A mixed bag of new characters, long-overdue solo projects, and some truly puzzling sequels resulted in the worst chapter of the MCU, one that people have already pretty much forgotten about. Phase Five, which is close to ending already, BTW, also had more bad than good, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion representing the worst of Marvel in every conceivable way.

However, amid this sea of mid, a few projects stand out, and what do you know — they’re the ones that are character-driven. WandaVision and Loki are the undeniable highlights of Phase Four, towering over their competition in scope, originality, and overall quality. Unsurprisingly, both projects were in-depth analyses of their central characters — Wanda, Vision, and Loki — to the point where they are the closest thing to character studies the MCU has ever done.

Loki stands with 3 people behind him in Loki season 2.
Marvel/Disney+

WandaVision overflows with creativity and empathy, painting a profound portrayal of grief, pain, and enduring love. For his part, Loki’s show is all about redemption and self-awareness, as it usesa literal story about Loki falling for himself to drive its point home. Interestingly, both WandaVision and Loki are about delusion, a topic I would’ve never thought the MCU would address.

Every other decent Phase Four effort, from the low-stakes Hawkeye to the charming Ms. Marvel, places the titular character front and center, forsaking worldbuilding in favor of character-building to great critical and audience success — seriously, who in a million years would’ve thought a Hawkeye show would be better than the fourth Thor movie? The formula continues with Agatha All Along, a show many wrote off as a shameless cash grab greenlit because of the viral success of a one-minute song. Yet, Agatha offered an enthralling story about companionship and identity that blew everyone away and unironically became the highlight of Marvel’s post-Avengers: Endgame slate.

Wiccan stares in his full costume in Agatha All Along.
Marvel Studios

Agatha’s success relies entirely on recapturing the formula of Phase One. It uses Agatha to expand a new and still quite unexplored corner of the MCU and introduces a few major characters, at least one of which will surely play a main role in the MCU’s future — looking at you with hopeful eyes, Billy Maximoff. And yet, Agatha All Along does right by its titular character. Agatha Harkness is front and center, with the show exploring her backstory and the choices that made her such a ruthless witch. In a refreshing and much-appreciated twist, the show doesn’t redeem her, either; on the contrary, it fully confirms her as a murderous villain kept in check by her soft spot for a young witch who isn’t a delicate flower himself.

Lesson learned?

The cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
Marvel Studios

Considering the negative reception of many of its Phase Four and Phase Five projects, one would think Marvel would have gotten the memo and realized that small-scale, character-driven stories are where it should focus its efforts. However, the grotesquely successful Spider-Man: No Way Home and Deadpool & Wolverine, two multiversal stories with a plethora of cameos and budgets that could feed a small city, suggest the opposite. Never mind that they are rather mediocre movies (I’m sorry, they are, and they fall apart at the slightest scrutiny); they made over a billion, so that means the multiverse is still where the money is at, right?

Sadly, I don’t see the MCU focusing on character narratives in any of their announced projects except maybe for The Fantastic Four: First Steps (yes, that’s the official title), largely because that seems to take place in a completely separate universe. Other than that, every other film project in Marvel’s current slate is multiverse-tied, meaning any chance for a character-centric narrative is futile. And yet, I have faith that Marvel will deliver more of these once it finally wraps up this messy and ultimately misguided multiversal business.

Robert Downey Jr. holds up a mask and poses.
Marvel Studios / Instagram

See, I can’t help but feel whatever happens in the next Avengers movies might potentially serve as something of a reboot or at least a clean slate for the MCU. If so, then character-driven projects will be necessary to tell a new story, especially if we are indeed venturing into the Mutant Saga, as many of us seem to think. Real character development will be crucial in that particular chapter, and the MCU needs to understand it. Otherwise, we’ll end up with an X-Men team full of one-note stick figures without any real personality, and no one wants that; just ask the Fox movies that Deadpool has such a great time tearing apart.

David Caballero
David Caballero
Freelance Writer
David is a Mexican freelance writer with a deep appreciation for words. After three years in the cold world of Marketing…
The DCEU was better than the MCU. Here’s why
The Justice League of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the DC Extended Universe, but it will also be the final year of the DCEU's existence. When Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in December, the DCEU will be put to rest in favor of a new cinematic universe, the DCU, from DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The new DCU will launch (writers' and actors' strikes permitting) in 2025 with Superman: Legacy, which Gunn is writing and directing.

With Blue Beetle about to hit theaters this week, it feels strange to throw dirt on the DCEU's premature grave. In theory, this should have worked. Marvel Studios proved that comic book movies could deliver multiple blockbusters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By contrast, and unlike Marvel, DC had access to all of its characters, including some of the most famous superheroes in the world. Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are true icons. But as a whole, they came up short when compared to the MCU's unparalleled success.

Read more
Which multiverse is better: Marvel or DC?
Three Spider-Men point at each other in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

With The Flash finally in theaters and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still dominating multiplexes nationwide, it's safe to claim that we're in an era of multiverses. Everything from high-quality animated entertainment to Oscar heavyweights like Everything Everywhere All at Once now embrace the concept, and that's thanks in no small part to two of the biggest franchises in the world right now. Marvel and DC have both recently taken the plunge into the world of multiversal storytelling, which makes this a perfect time to consider which multiverse is ultimately the more fruitful terrain to explore.

Although the idea of multiverses is quite new to the filmed versions of these stories, the idea of parallel universes has existed in the comics for decades. Over those years, both universes have had their share of cataclysmic multiverse events, but only one universe can ultimately reign supreme over this particular corner of comic book lore. With all that in mind, let's dive in and figure out which multiverse is actually better and why.
Universe diversity: DC

Read more
5 years ago, FX’s Legion used the multiverse better than the MCU ever has
Neon-colored and psychedelic promo art of David Haller for Legion season 3.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’ve probably heard the word “multiverse” thrown around at one point or another. A film about one family's multiverse-spanning relationship just won the Oscar for Best Picture this year. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year that its post-Infinity Saga story would officially be known as “The Multiverse Saga.”

The studio has, consequently, gone out of its way as of late to flesh out the infinite alternate realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — specifically in last year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Unfortunately for Marvel, outside of Loki Season 1 and Spider-Man: No Way Home, its live-action multiversal stories have all landed with a bit of a collective thud.

Read more