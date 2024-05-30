Minecraft animated series in development at Netflix

Minecraft is heading to streaming. Netflix is developing an animated series based on the Minecraft franchise. The popular streamer will team with Minecraft’s developer, Mojang Studios, to produce the series.

Plot details, along with the creative team for the series, are currently under wraps. However, Netflix teased that the show will “feature an original story with new characters, showing the world of Minecraft in a new light.” WildBrain, the Canadian animation studio that worked on Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego, Chip and Potato, and Sonic Prime, will create the animation for Minecraft.

Minecraft is a sandbox game, meaning players can build and craft three-dimensional worlds with colorful blocks. Minecraft is known for its signature pixelated style. Markus “Notch” Persson created the game, which was originally released in 2009. However, Minecraft was fully released in 2011 after Jens Bergensten took over development from Persson.

Minecraft is the bestselling video game in history, with over 300 million copies sold. The beloved game has an estimated 166 million active players. Minecraft can be played on PC and game consoles or through Android and iOS devices.

The Netflix series is not the only Minecraft adaptation coming down the pipeline. Warner Bros. and Legendary have a Minecraft feature adaptation coming next year. The film stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Emma Myers, Jemaine Clement, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kate McKinnon.

Jared Hess, who helmed Napoleon Dynamite and Thelma the Unicorn, directs Minecraft from a screenplay by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer. The film arrives in theaters on April 4, 2025.

Netflix’s adaptation of Minecraft does not have a release date.

