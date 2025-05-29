 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Mountainhead creator says he ‘scraped AI companies back’ to make his movie

By
Mountainhead | Official Trailer | Max

Mountainhead writer and director Jesse Armstrong has said he’s “pretty sure that the AI companies have been scraping my material along with everyone else’s to train their large language models,” and that to find the right voices for the movie’s tech-bro characters, “I’ve been scraping them back.” 

Mountainhead, which lands on HBO this weekend, is a dark satire about a group of tech billionaires who retreat to a secluded mountain lodge during a global crisis —  a crisis that’s exacerbated by their own creations, including highly convincing AI-generated deepfakes and a social media platform that fuels misinformation and instability.

Speaking in an interview broadcast on Tuesday by the BBC’s The World Tonight, Armstrong said that his “scraping” process involved accessing large amounts of content online to help him shape the characters’ voices, “especially the tech CEOs and founders, because they all make themselves available on innumerable podcast and TED talks.” 

Related

The Succession showrunner and co-writer added: “It was crucial for me to tune into their particular voices, partly the vocabulary, a bit the philosophy, the whole package of how they approach the world with this tremendous confidence. Getting that voice was actually the reason that I pitched the film because I couldn’t get that overweening confident voice out of my head, and it’s a funny voice because it lacks a certain amount of self-awareness.”

AI companies like ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Google, and Meta are known to use (or scrape) online content to train their large language models (LLMs), which power the AI platforms. It’s a controversial issue, with creators understandably upset at having their content used without permission, recognition, or payment. 

On the topic of how generative AI could impact his own industry, Armstrong commented that “eventually it will be able to do pretty much everything.”

When asked if it can already write as well as him, Armstrong laughed, saying, “People can judge for themselves,” adding, “At the moment, the part of it which is creative is somewhat limited. Their large language models are predictive and they give you a bit of what you want and a bit of what they think might come next so they’re pretty good at mimicry, not great at creativity. But I’m sure that part will come.”

Mountainhead premieres on HBO on Saturday, May 31. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Samsung might put AI smart glasses on the shelves this year
Google's AR smartglasses translation feature demonstrated.

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset has grabbed all the spotlights in the past few months, and rightfully so. It serves as the flagship launch vehicle for a reinvigorated Android XR platform, with plenty of hype from Google’s own quarters.
But it seems Samsung has even more ambitious plans in place and is reportedly experimenting with different form factors that go beyond the headset format. According to Korea-based ET News, the company is working on a pair of smart glasses and aims to launch them by the end of the ongoing year.
Currently in development under the codename “HAEAN” (machine-translated name), the smart glasses are reportedly in the final stages of locking the internal hardware and functional capabilities. The wearable device will reportedly come equipped with camera sensors, as well.

What to expect from Samsung’s smart glasses?
The Even G1 smart glasses have optional clip-on gradient shades. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends
The latest leak doesn’t dig into specifics about the internal hardware, but another report from Samsung’s home market sheds some light on the possibilities. As per Maeil Business Newspaper, the Samsung smart glasses will feature a 12-megapixel camera built atop a Sony IMX681 CMOS image sensor.
It is said to offer a dual-silicon architecture, similar to Apple’s Vision Pro headset. The main processor on Samsung’s smart glasses is touted to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 platform, while the secondary processing hub is a chip supplied by NXP.
The onboard camera will open the doors for vision-based capabilities, such as scanning QR codes, gesture recognition, and facial identification. The smart glasses will reportedly tip the scales at 150 grams, while the battery size is claimed to be 155 mAh.

Read more
Apple’s hardware can dominate in AI — so why is Siri struggling so much?
Apple's Craig Federighi presents the Image Playground app running on macOS Sequoia at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2024.

Over the past year or so, a strange contradiction has emerged in the world of Apple: the company makes some of the best computers in the world, whether you need a simple consumer laptop or a high-powered workstation. Yet Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) efforts are struggling so much that it’s almost laughable.

Take Siri, for example. Many readers will have heard that Apple has taken the highly unusual (and highly embarrassing) step of publicly admitting the new, AI-backed Siri needs more time in the oven. The new Siri infused with Apple Intelligence just isn’t living up to Apple’s promises.

Read more
Google is giving free access to two of Gemini’s best AI features
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google’s Gemini AI has steadily made its way to the best of its software suite, from native Android integrations to interoperability with Workspace apps such as Gmail and Docs. However, some of the most advanced Gemini features have remained locked behind a subscription paywall.
That changes today. Google has announced that Gemini Deep Research will now be available for all users to try, alongside the ability to create custom Gem bots. You no longer need a Gemini Advanced (or Google One AI Premium) subscription to use the aforementioned tools.

The best of Gemini as an AI agent
Deep Research is an agentic tool that takes over the task of web research, saving users the hassle of visiting one web page after another, looking for relevant information. With Deep Research, you can simply put a natural language query as input, and also specify the source, if needed.

Read more