Mythic Quest has been canceled at Apple TV+, but fans will get one more episode

After being one of the first shows to come out of Apple TV+, Mythic Quest has been canceled following its fourth season, according to reporting from Variety. The publication is also reporting that an updated finale episode with a new ending will be available on Apple TV+ next week, giving the show a chance to end properly. The show’s season 4 finale first aired on March 26.

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, ‘Mythic Quest’ is coming to a close,” said executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney. “We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

The show first launched in February of 2020, just months after Apple TV+ first launched in November of 2019. The series has been well received by critics since it first debuted, and was renewed for seasons 3 and 4 all the way back in 2021.

Mythic Quest followed the employees of a video game company, and specifically the people who work on Mythic Quest, a MMORPG similar to World of Warcraft.

In addition to the core series, Mythic Quest also produced two standalone episodes, one which was made during COVID lockdown and another which featured the core cast returning to the office after the pandemic.