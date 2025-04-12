 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Mythic Quest has been canceled at Apple TV+, but fans will get one more episode

By
Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao smile while walking through an office in a scene from season 3 of Mythic Quest.
Apple TV+

After being one of the first shows to come out of Apple TV+, Mythic Quest has been canceled following its fourth season, according to reporting from Variety. The publication is also reporting that an updated finale episode with a new ending will be available on Apple TV+ next week, giving the show a chance to end properly. The show’s season 4 finale first aired on March 26.

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, ‘Mythic Quest’ is coming to a close,” said executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney. “We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

Recommended Videos

The show first launched in February of 2020, just months after Apple TV+ first launched in November of 2019. The series has been well received by critics since it first debuted, and was renewed for seasons 3 and 4 all the way back in 2021.

Related

Mythic Quest followed the employees of a video game company, and specifically the people who work on Mythic Quest, a MMORPG similar to World of Warcraft.

In addition to the core series, Mythic Quest also produced two standalone episodes, one which was made during COVID lockdown and another which featured the core cast returning to the office after the pandemic.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
We finally have our first look at Ari Aster’s Eddington
Pedro Pascal points at Joaquin Phoenix.

Ari Aster is heading to the Croisette as Eddington will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Eddington will compete for the coveted Palme d’Or.

To accompany the Cannes announcement, A24 released the first photo and poster for Eddington. The image features Joaquin Phoenix's sheriff and Pedro Pascal's mayor pointing at each other while standing in their small town. Aster's Western black comedy depicts a standoff between the sheriff and the mayor that "sparks a powder keg," with neighbors squaring off against each other in Eddington, New Mexico.

Read more
It’s official: Mike Flanagan’s Carrie TV series greenlit at Amazon
A girl holds up a bouquet of flowers.

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan has been linked to a Carrie TV series since October. Now, it's finally official at Amazon.

Prime Video has ordered Carrie, an eight-episode TV show based on Stephen King's iconic horror novel from 1974. Per Deadline, Flanagan will write, executive produce, and showrun Carrie while directing several episodes. Trevor Macy, Flanagan's partner at Intrepid Pictures, will executive produce.

Read more
This famous martial arts novel is getting a TV show at Amazon
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon TV show in the works
Two women sword fight.

A TV show based on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is currently in the works at Prime Video.

Per Deadline, the series stems from writer/executive producer Jason Ning and executive producer Ron Moore. The duo has deals at Sony Pictures, which owns the rights to the source material.

Read more