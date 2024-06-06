 Skip to main content
How to watch NCAA Track & Field Championships Live Stream

The 2024 NCAA outdoor track and field championships take place at Hayward Field in Eugene this week. The finals for the various field events will be held every day from Wednesday through Saturday, while most of the finals for the track events will be on Friday (men) and Saturday (women). The decathlon will be spread across Wednesday and Thursday, while the heptathlon will be Friday and Saturday.

Coverage of the events will be televised on ESPN (Saturday) and ESPN2 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday). However, if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships via any of the following options.

Watch the NCAA Track & Field Championships Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial like some of the options in the following section, but if you’ve used those free trials before, then Sling becomes the cheapest live-TV streaming service with both ESPN and ESPN2. The “Sling Orange” channel package is currently on sale for just $20 for your first month. Even when it goes up to $40 per month after that, it’s still far less expensive than any other live-TV streaming service.

ESPN+ will also stream the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, and that’s actually cheaper than Sling. However, with Sling, you can also stream the NBA playoffs, which are now into the finals. That’s why we’re listing Sling as the top overall streaming choice here.

Is There a Free NCAA Track & Field Championships Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

As previously alluded to, Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) all include ESPN and ESPN2, and they all come with a free trial. So, if you sign up for one of them, you’ll be able to watch the entirety of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships before the trial comes to an end. As such, you can watch without paying anything.

We would go with Fubo, which has a longer free trial (seven days compared to five for the others) and more channels. That way, you can get more out of your free trial, but it’s really just splitting hairs at that point. Any of these options will be perfectly fine for watching a live stream of the championships.

Watch the NCAA Track & Field Championships on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

ESPN+ will have full coverage of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships. Not only will it have a simulcast of the actual TV broadcasts, but it will also have individual streams for each event if you just want to focus on one. There’s no free trial, but ESPN+ is just $11 per month or $110 for the year.

Again, we like Sling because it’s not that much more expensive than ESPN+, and you’ll have a lot more options for live TV to watch after the championships conclude. However, if you simply want the very cheapest way (not counting free trials) to watch the championships, then ESPN+ is the way to go.

Watch the NCAA Track & Field Championships Live Stream from abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

All of the streaming services we just covered are US-only, but you can access them from abroad if you use a virtual private network (VPN), which hides your IP address/location and connects you to a server in the US. This makes it look like–digitally, at least–you’re in the US, allowing you to stream otherwise location-restricted content.

We would go with NordVPN, but we’ve also put together a list of the best VPN deals and best VPN services if you want to explore some other options.

