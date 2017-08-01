Netflix trailer for ‘Mindhunter’ previews gruesome thriller about criminal profilers

Why it matters to you In films like Seven and Zodiac, director David Fincher has explored the hunt for a serial killer. Fans of those films will be excited to hear that he is producing a new Netflix show called Mindhunters that follows a similar storyline.

Was your Halloween horror movie playlist looking a little thin this year? Well, Netflix may have the perfect series to keep you occupied and creeped out. The streaming service has unveiled the first full trailer for its upcoming series Mindhunter, and while trailers can sometimes be misleading, this one makes the upcoming show look like a masterful, disturbing exploration into the work of criminal profiling.

David Fincher, who produced and directed some episodes of Netflix’s Emmy-winning House of Cards, is a producer on the series, and the show bears his stylistic touches, particularly steady camera work and bleak lighting. The show also deals with familiar subject matter for Fincher, whose films Seven and Zodiac both followed investigators hunting a serial killer.

Mindhunter is set in the late 1970s, and focuses on two detectives, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), who conduct interviews with numerous serial killers in an attempt to discern why they commit such heinous acts of violence, and how police can better track down future perpetrators. The cast also includes Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, and Cotter Smith.

It’s a bold career move for Groff, who is most famous for his role as the petulant King George III in the musical Hamilton. Ford comes across as a sharp but naive young detective, whose zeal for the case may be his undoing; as he probes into the minds of such depraved individuals, he cannot help but get some filth on his hands. It’s a familiar theme — movies like Silence of the Lambs and Fincher’s Seven have examined this territory — but a compelling one.

Mindhunter has some grounding in reality, as it is an adaptation of a nonfiction book by John Douglas, a former FBI agent and pioneer in the field of criminal profiling. Throughout his career, Douglas has interviewed some of the 20th century’s most notorious killers, including the Son of Sam, John Wayne Gacy, and Charles Manson.

Mindhunter will premiere October 13 on Netflix, just in time for a Halloween horror binge. Even though the show has yet to debut, Netflix has already renewed it for a second season.