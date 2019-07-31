Movies & TV

The Irishman: Everything we know about Netflix’s effects-heavy mob drama

Step aside, De Niro. De-aging effects are The Irishman trailer's real star

By and

It’s hard to upstage Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Martin Scorsese, but the effects in The Irishman‘s first trailer have done it. The action-packed teaser ends with a shot of a digitally de-aged Robert De Niro, who looks almost exactly like he did 40 years ago.

The Irishman will debut at the 2019 New York Film Festival, and will arrive on Netflix this fall. Here’s everything that we know about The Irishman so far.

The story (and the effects that bring it to life)

The Irishman is based on Charles Brandt’s 2003 true crime novel I Heard You Paint Houses, which tells the story of Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a prolific mob hit man who also worked for notorious Teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa. The Irishman will track Sheeran’s rise through the ranks of America’s criminal underworld after he returned from military service, including Sheeran’s ties to the Bay of Pigs invasion, the Kennedy assassination, and Hoffa’s disappearance.

netflix martin scorsese the irishman robert deniro news

Robert De Niro will play Sheeran in The Irishman, which presented director Martin Scorsese with a unique problem: Sheeran’s story spans decades, and De Niro is already 75 years old. His co-star, Al Pacino, who plays Hoffa, is 79. They’re too old for these parts, rights?

Not exactly. For The Irishman, Scorsese utilized the same kinds of digital de-aging effects seen in last spring’s Captain Marvel, which returned Samuel L. Jackson to his mid-’90s prime. 

The results are stunning. Robert De Niro is one of the most recognizable actors of the past century, and audiences are going to notice any flaws in the technology. Scorsese and Netflix seem to realize this, because The Irishman‘s trailer ends with a full reveal of a “young” De Niro that’s practically flawless. No uncanny valley vibe here: If you didn’t know how old De Niro was in real life, you probably wouldn’t notice that anything special is going on.

Of course, a trailer is an advertisement, and it’s likely that Scorsese and Netflix are putting their best foot forward with this first look. Still, Industrial Light and Magic’s work in this trailer is very exciting, and it’ll be interesting to see how the effects hold up over the complete feature film.

The cast

The Irishman has a truly star-studded cast. With Scorsese at the helm, you’d expect nothing less. In addition to De Niro and Pacino, The Irishman stars Pesci, who won an Academy Award for his work in Scorsese’s Goodfellas, as mob boss Russell Bufalino, and frequent Scorsese collaborator Harvey Keitel as mafia don Angelo Bruno.

joe pesci the irishman goodfellas

They’re joined by Anna Paquin as Peggy Sheeran, Bobby Cannavale as Philadelphia mob captain “Skinny Razor” DiTullio, Ray Romano as Hoffa’s lawyer, Bill Bufalino, among others.

An Oscar hopeful?

Like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma in 2018, Netflix is betting big on The Irishman for the 2020 Academy Awards. The Irishman will reportedly receive a brief theatrical run to make sure that it qualifies for the Oscars before it hits Netflix this fall, while the cast and crew is full of former Oscar winners, including De Niro, Pesci, Pacino, Paquin, and eight-time nominee Scorsese.

netflix martin scorsese the irishman robert deniro news shows to stream roma featured

Still, not everyone is happy that Netflix continues to push for awards season gold, and there’s bound to be a little controversy over whether or not The Irishman should be part of next year’s Oscars competition. 

Earlier this year, Steven Spielberg claimed that movies produced for a streaming service, no matter how good they are, should be considered TV movies, since they’re primarily intended to be watched on the small screen. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t necessarily agree. A few months later, the rules committee for the 2020 Academy Awards committed to the existing format, which keeps a movie in Oscars contention as long as it screens in a commercial theater in Los Angeles County for seven days.

For its part, Netflix continues to push for trophies. Not only did Roma win three Academy Awards, including best director, but Netflix recently purchased Los Angeles’ landmark Egyptian Theater, giving the streamer a venue to screen films like The Irishman to make sure that they qualify for the Oscars.

