This Zach Cregger horror is one of the best Netflix movies leaving this month (August 2025)

The end of the month means several of your favorite Netflix movies are leaving the service. This licensed content might not be back on the streamer for a long time. Luckily, there is still some time left to stream some of these great films.

One of our picks is Sicario, a gripping thriller that paired the visionary behind Dune with the architect of Yellowstone. Our other picks include a charming rom-com, a wild Airbnb mystery, and a Jordan Peele horror.

17 Again (2009)

This movie hits a bit harder right now because of Matthew Perry’s tragic death. Perry plays an unhappy father who gets a second chance in 17 Again. In high school, Mike O’Donnell (Perry) was set to become a basketball star before his girlfriend’s unplanned pregnancy derailed his dreams. 20 years later, Mike and his now-wife Charlotte (Leslie Mann) are set to divorce. To make matters worse, Mike’s job sucks, and his kids hate him.

One night, Mike encounters a magical janitor (Brian Doyle-Murray) who transforms him into a teenager (Zac Efron). Mike relishes his second chance and heads back to school to change his life. However, Mike quickly learns that his old life might be what he really desires. 17 Again is a high school version of It’s a Wonderful Life with tons of charm thanks to Perry and Efron.

Stream 17 Again on Netflix.

Barbarian (2022)

What a month it’s been for Cregger. Weapons is a smash hit, confirming his status as one of the top directors of his generation. Before Weapons, Cregger showed his potential as a filmmaker with Barbarian. While in Detroit for a job interview, Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) is surprised to learn her Airbnb is occupied by a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård).

Against her better judgment, Tess spends the night with Keith. As you can probably guess, strange things start to happen. Halfway through the movie, Barbarian completely shifts gears and takes a wild left turn. I’ll stop there for fear of spoilers. Without Barbarian, Weapons never get made. It will go down as the launchpad for Cregger’s (hopefully long) career.

Stream Barbarian on Netflix.

Red Eye (2005)

Cillian Murphy had a memorable summer in 2005. In June, Murphy linked with Christopher Nolan for the first time to play Scarecrow in Batman Begins. Two months later, Murphy continued his trend of portraying sinister characters by starring as the villain in Red Eye, which was the more successful of the two performances. On a red-eye flight from Dallas to Miami, Lisa Reisert (Rachel McAdams) meets the charming Jackson Rippner (Murphy) before boarding.

With the two sitting next to each other as the plane takes to the skies, Jackson reveals his true nature as a terrorist who needs Lisa’s help executing an assassination on an important government figure. This 85-minute thriller flies by faster than your average flight. It’s also more tense than turbulence thanks to Murphy’s chilling turn.

Stream Red Eye on Netflix.

Sicario (2015)

Before heading off to tackle the spice trade on Arrakis, Denis Villeneuve tackled America’s “War on Drugs” in Sicario, a riveting thriller penned by Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan. FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) joins a mysterious task force spearheaded by CIA official Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and government assassin Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro).

Their mission is to smoke out one of the Sonoran Cartel’s top drug lieutenants who has been secretly working in the United States. As the mission intensifies, Kate finds herself at a moral crossroads as she witnesses the U.S. commit unethical actions to achieve results. There are several scenes in Sicario, including the shootout at the border, that will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. It’s loud, tense, and action-packed.

Stream Sicario on Netflix.

Us (2019)

After winning an Oscar for writing Get Out, Peele decided to make a Twilight Zone-style horror movie with Us. Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) embarks on a family vacation with her husband (Winston Duke), daughter (Shahadi Wright Joseph), and son (Evan Alex).

That night, the Wilsons are visited by the family’s doppelgängers, known as the Tethered. The Tethered are zombie-like in their movements, but they have a propensity for violence. Where are the Tethered from, and what do they want? That’s the mystery at the heart of Peele’s horror, which features an excellent premise and a sensational central performance from Nyong’o.

Stream Us on Netflix.