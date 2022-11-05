Netflix is finally rolling out an ad-supported tier. This new tier, which costs $7 a month, is designed to curb concerns that the ad-free version of the streamer was too expensive. It first rolled out on November 3, and now that it’s available, many potential subscribers are curious about all the ways it’s different from the long-running ad-free version of the service. The main difference, obviously, is that all of the content has ads. Almost as important, though, is all the stuff that isn’t currently available on the ad-free version.

No comprehensive list of these titles has been released yet, but based on a perusal from Variety as well as other available information, it seems that there are a fair number of high-profile TV shows and movies that won’t be available at the ad-supported tier. Some estimates suggest that as much as 10% of Netflix’s existing content won’t be available at the ad-supported tier, although Netflix has said that they’re hoping that number will decrease as the new tier becomes more established. A “limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions, and we’re going to be working on reducing that over time,” Netflix COO Greg Peters explained. Without further ado, here’s the list we know of thus far:

TV Shows:

Arrested Development

House of Cards

Peaky Blinders

New Girl

The Magicians

The Last Kingdom

The Sinner

Good Girls

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

She-Ra and the Princess of Power

All Hail King Julien

Dawn of the Croods

The Good Place

Knight Rider

Queen of the South

Marlon

Friday Night Lights

Ash vs. Evil Dead

Wynonna Earp

Stargate: SG1

Van Helsing

Uncoupled

Oblivion

Man on a Ledge

Robin Hood

Steve Jobs

The Butler

Skyfall

Casino Royale

Vampires vs. The Bronx

Uncharted

Pineapple Express

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Paddington

Nocturnal Animals

Sorry to Bother You

A Knight’s Tale

Labyrinth

Hell or High Water

The Hurt Locker

If Beale Street Could Talk

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Crimson Peak

It Follows

The Green Inferno

Raw

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Umma

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Quantum of Solace

28 Days

Rambo

Darkest House

Made of Honor

The Imitation Game

Wanted

Legend

Blue Jasmine

A Monster Calls

Sing 2

Morbius

Road House

The Mist

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

Phantom Thread

Contraband

Tully

Vice

The Hateful Eight

The Bad Guys

There are far more movies than shows excluded from the ad-supported tier, which is likely because a larger share of Netflix’s TV shows is originals, whereas they still have a fairly healthy library of movies that were produced by other studios. This list of movies features three of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies, a number of Oscar nominees and winners, and several other recent titles that are likely to be regarded as classics in the near future.

There are also quite a few horror and action titles that aren’t available in the ad-supported tier. Like Netflix more generally, most of the movies that won’t be in the ad-supported tier skew more recent, and it still leaves plenty of movies worth watching on the platform. Given that this new tier is a full 50% cheaper than the ad-free tier, it may be worth sacrificing a few titles for.

