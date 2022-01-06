New Ozark season 4 trailer promises no one gets out clean

Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) got what they wanted in Ozark season 3: They survived. However, some juicy new footage from the new “official” trailer for Ozark season 4 suggests that the Byrde family’s troubles are far from over.

Warning: Spoilers ahead! Marty and Wendy’s icy rival, the ruthless lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), wanted them dead. But Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) decided to kill Helen and stick with the Byrdes. The trailer does shed some light on Omar’s choice. He believes that the Byrdes can help him negotiate a deal that will keep him out of prison and allow him to move to America. But that’s much easier said than done.

The new footage also indicates just how uncomfortable Marty and Wendy are with their new roles. Omar is seemingly so enamored with them that he is utilizing them as his messengers. That’s why their warnings to Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery), Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner), and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan) elicit laughter from the criminals. They simply can’t take the Byrdes seriously as a threat. What they don’t understand is that Omar can make good on his threats even if the Byrdes can not.

Unfortunately for the Byrdes, their favored status with Omar may not last too long. As explained to Marty, Omar isn’t willing to give up enough to escape prosecution. And if that deal fails, the Byrdes may quickly find themselves on the run. More alarmingly, Marty and Wendy’s children, Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner), are pursuing their own criminal interests. Their actions may invite unwanted attention from both the cartel and law enforcement. It may also doom the family’s opportunity to escape from their criminal past and move on with their lives.

The final season also stars Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Damian Young, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Ozark season 4 is being split into two 7-episode runs. The first part of season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 21. The second part of season 2 will likely follow either later this year or in 2023.

Editors' Recommendations