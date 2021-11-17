Netflix drama Ozark began with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) moving to the Lake of the Ozarks region in the hope that their money laundering scheme could finally get them out of trouble with a Mexican drug cartel. Since then, the Byrde family has found itself more deeply entrenched in the criminal underworld, but never more so than now, with their rival Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer) out of the picture.

Marty and Wendy went above and beyond to prove their worth to Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), a Mexican cartel boss. Now that Navarro has literally embraced Marty and Wendy, there’s no escape for the Byrde family as the series heads into its final season. Netflix has premiered the first trailer for Ozark season 4, which doesn’t feature much in the way of new footage. Instead, it serves as a stark warning for the Byrdes: “No ending is reached by accident.”

The trailer alternates between clips from previous Ozark seasons and a horrific traffic accident that plays out in reverse. And as the warning hints, Marty and Wendy picked this path, whether they meant to or not.

Also, regardless of their parents’ intentions, siblings Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner) are tied to the family’s fate. If Marty and Wendy go down, then their children may share their fate.

The final season of Ozark is also introducing a few new players. Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) is Navarro’s nephew and outwardly a loyal lieutenant to his uncle. But in reality, Javi is like a serpent who is looking for his moment to strike. If Javi claims his uncle’s empire, then the Byrde’s protected status may be short-lived. Meanwhile, Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) is a private investigator who has some dirty secrets of his own. When Mel discovers the Byrdes’ double life, he makes it his business to uncover everything about them.

Finally, Katrina Lenk is joining the show as Clare Shaw, the CEO of a biopharmaceutical company who makes the monumental mistake of getting involved with Marty and Wendy. Greed makes people do strange things.

Ozark season 4 also stars Julia Garner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Damian Young, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

The final season is being split into two parts of seven episodes each. Netflix will premiere Ozark season 4, part 1 on January 21, 2022.

Editors' Recommendations