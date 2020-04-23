The best shows premiering or returning in spring 2020

Spring has sprung and that doesn’t just mean blooming flowers, fresh air, and nicer weather. It also means plenty of new shows are premiering and popular ones returning with new seasons. Here’s a reminder of some great series that will be returning this Spring along with new ones worth adding to your watch list.

April

After Life (April 24)

This British black comedy stars the hilarious Ricky Gervais, who also created, produced, and directed the project. Tony (Gervais) decides that instead of resorting to suicide to deal with the tragic death of his wife from breast cancer, he will set out to punish the cruel world for what happened to her. He lives out his days doing whatever he wants, whenever he wants. In season 2, Tony has turned over a new leaf and is now trying to help those who helped him get through his wife’s death. Or has he?

Netflix

Defending Jacob (April 24)

Marking Chris Evans’ switch to television, this crime drama based on the novel of the same name by William Landay is about parents who must try to prove their 14-year-old son’s innocence after he is accused of first-degree murder. But as the evidence mounts and there’s backlash from the community, the parents find themselves increasingly torn and rife with unwelcome doubt. Evans is joined by other Hollywood elite including Cherry Jones, Michelle Dockery, and J.K. Simmons.

Apple TV+

Normal People (April 29)

This series, based on the best-selling novel by Sally Rooney, follows the story of a girl named Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she navigates life through secondary school, university, and a secret romance forbidden by social class divides. The series was developed in conjunction with Element Pictures and BBC Three. The first season will consist of 12 episodes, with Rooney providing assistance to the writers.

Hulu

Blindspot (April 30)

This long-running NBC crime drama will return for its fifth and final season. The series began when a woman emerged naked from a duffle bag in the middle of Times Square, her entire body covered with mysterious tattoos. As she and the FBI try to figure out who she is, they realize her tattoos are complex and intertwining clues leading to crimes. Season four ended with a major cliffhanger, so now’s the time to catch up with the previous seasons on Hulu before watching the final 11 episodes.

Hulu

May

Hollywood (May 1)

The latest project from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, this drama miniseries is set in post-World War II Hollywood and tells the story of a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it in showbiz. The series highlights the biases against race, gender, and sexuality that were prevalent at that time, and that many would argue are still in existence today. Darren Criss stars, and keep an eye out for other top Hollywood players like Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Jim Parsons, and Queen Latifah.

Netflix

Upload (May 1)

Combining science fiction and comedy satire, this single-camera series is set in a future where humans can “upload” themselves into any version of an afterlife they want. At the heart of the story is Nathan (Robbie Amell), a man who meets a woman named Nora (Andy Allo) who, upon his death, uploads him into his version of heaven where he must now try to adjust to the afterlife without his family and friends. From talking dogs to customizable food orders and walking on water (or not), it looks like a fun comedy to watch when you need a good laugh.

Amazon Prime

Billions (May 3)

Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, and others return for the fifth season of this popular drama, which is loosely based on Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the legal battles he faced against hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. It also loosely covers the 1991 cases of the Treasury bond auction market manipulation by the Salomon Brothers. The series seems to get better and better with every season, if audience scores from review aggregator site RottenTomatoes are to be believed.

Showtime

Dead to Me (May 3)

As Jen (Christina Applegate) tries to deal with the untimely death of her husband, she finds a comforting new friend in Judy (Linda Cardellini), who she seemingly meets by chance at a grief support group. But as the story unfolds and more truths are revealed about Jen’s husband, who Judy really is, and what really happened, Jen finds herself in a precarious and morally challenging position. The warped story continues to evolve throughout the first season leading to a major twist at the end that you won’t see coming.

Netflix

I Know This Much Is True (May 10)

Announced two years ago, this limited series based on the novel of the same name by Wally Lamb stars Mark Ruffalo in a double role as identical twin brothers named Dominick and Thomas, the latter of whom suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. Dominick, meanwhile, has his own issues to deal with beyond trying to care for his troubled and severely mentally ill brother. It also stars Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, and Kathryn Hahn.

HBO

Snowpiercer (May 17)

The post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller is based on the South Korean-Czech film of the same name (that was directed by Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho, who returns to executive produce), which was in turn based on the French novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette. The series, a reboot to the film, continues the story of passengers on the Snowpiercer, a giant moving train that continuously circles the world. Those aboard are the only survivors following the earth becoming a frozen wasteland. It stars Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly as leaders of two classes of people on the train, each surviving under very different conditions.

TNT

Homecoming (May 22)

The first season of this Sam Esmail-directed psychological thriller based on the podcast of the same name by Eli Horowitz (a creator of the show as well) starred the incomparable Julia Roberts as Heidi, a social worker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center. The government facility was purportedly designed to help soldiers better transition back to civilian life, but was hiding its true purpose. The second season promises an entirely new mystery with a new cast headed up by Janelle Monae alongside Stephan James and Hong Chau, who will be returning from the first season.

Amazon Prime

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (May 27)

Created by Joss Whedon, this ABC series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has aired for six seasons, with the upcoming seventh planned as its last. The central character is agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) who, along with his band of agents, investigates strange cases involving villains and superheroes. With so many other MCU films and new TV projects delayed, this might be the perfect time to catch up on the six seasons to date on Netflix.

Netflix

Central Park (May 29)

If you’re interested in watching an animated series, consider this musical sitcom. Created by Josh Gad along with Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) and Nora Smith, the story focuses on a family of caretakers tasked with keeping up Central Park. The popular New York destination is described for its luscious beauty in the narration, followed by the juxtaposition of a vagrant urinating on the greenery and being chased away. Voice acting is provided by Gad along with other Hollywood talents like Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Stanley Tucci.

Apple TV+

Space Force (May 29)

Steve Carell returns to TV in this science fiction workplace comedy as a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force. Instead, he’s chosen to lead a new sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces called the United States Space Force, where he must figure out what the organization should actually do. Keep an eye out for John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory, a parody of Dr. Strangelove. Also appearing is Ben Schwartz along with Lisa Kudrow and Fred Willard in recurring roles. In addition to starring in the show, Carell also serves as an executive producer and creator.

Netflix

Ramy (May 29)

The first season of this comedy-drama premiered last April and it received a second season renewal just a month later. The series flips the script on the usual portrayal of American Muslims as the “bad guys” in Western pop culture to show them doing mundane, everyday things. The lead character is Ramy (Ramy Youssef) a Millennial who is trying to balance his faith with his Americanized lifestyle and discover who he truly is.

Hulu

Love Life (May 27)

HBO Max will officially launch on May 27 and coinciding with the debut of the service will be the first slate of originals, including this rom-com starring Academy Award nominee Anna Kendrick. It’s an anthology series that looks at a new person each season and the journey from their very first romance to their last. It’s a perfect date night show to watch with a significant other.

HBO Max

