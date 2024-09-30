 Skip to main content
The upcoming vampire flick Nosferatu promises to scare the pants off you

By
A woman smiles as a man looks worried to the side of her.
Focus Features

There is no escaping the darkness in the official trailer for Nosferatu, Robert Eggers’ gothic horror about the titular vampire.

“This creature is a force more powerful than evil,” Willem Dafoe’s Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz says in the trailer. This creature is the terrifying vampire Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård. Lily-Rose Depp’s Ellen Hutter plays the woman at the center of Count Orlok’s obsession. While Ellen’s husband, Thomas (Nicholas Hoult), fights to protect her, Ellen is the only one who can save everyone from Count Orlock’s wrath.

Nosferatu also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, and Simon McBurney as Herr Knock.

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25

Eggers writes and directs Nosferatu, a remake of the 1922 German silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. The character, Nosferatu, is inspired by Bram Stoker’s Count Dracula. Producers on Nosferatu include Eggers, Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

Nosferatu is Eggers’ fourth feature film behind 2015’s The Witch, 2019’s The Lighthouse, and 2022’s The Northman.

Nosferatu has been in development since 2017, when Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of The Witch, signed on. At one point, Harry Styles was attached to the project. However, Taylor-Joy and Styles dropped out, with Skarsgård and Depp joining the cast in 2022.

Nosferatu has been shrouded in mystery as the film elected to skip all the summer film festivals. Because of Eggers’ proven track record and the legitimately spine-tingling trailers, Nosferatu is one of our five most anticipated horror movies this fall.

Nosferatu opens in theaters on December 25, 2024.

