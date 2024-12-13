Jack Quaid feels no pain and becomes an unlikely hero in Novocaine trailer

Jack Quaid is a regular guy who doesn’t feel pain in the trailer for Novocaine.

Nathan Caine (Quaid) lives a simple life as a bank executive. One day, he falls in love with a co-worker (Prey‘s Amber Midthunder) and has the best night of his life. The next day, Nathan’s reality comes crashing down after criminals rob his bank and kidnap the girl. Nathan, who avoids conflict, takes matters into his own hands to save the girl he loves.

How can an inexperienced vigilante defeat a group of kidnappers? Nathan has a rare genetic condition that prevents him from feeling pain. Believed to be his biggest weakness, Nathan’s inability to feel pain becomes his greatest superpower. However, it takes Nathan some time to adjust to life as a hero, as evidenced by his multiple screams during several fight scenes.

Novocaine’s ensemble includes Ray Nicholson, Jacob Batalon, Betty Gabriel, and Matt Walsh.

Dan Berk and Robert Olsen directed Novocaine from a screenplay by Lars Jacobson. Berk and Olsen directed 2022’s Significant Other, a sci-fi horror starring Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy. Producers include Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, and Drew Simon.

Novocaine is the first action movie to be headlined by Quaid. The 32-year-old is best known for playing Hughie Campbell in The Boys, which is currently filming its fifth and final season. Before Novocaine, Quaid will star in Companion, a psychological thriller from the Barbarian creative team. Judging from Companion’s creepy trailer, Quaid is playing one of the villains. Companion arrives in theaters on January 31, 2025.

Novocaine opens theatrically on March 14, 2025.