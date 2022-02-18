  1. Movies & TV

Obi-Wan series on Disney+ boasts a new John Williams theme

By

Lucasfilm and Disney+ will celebrate the 45th anniversary of Star Wars in May with the debut of the new Obi-Wan Kenobi original series. And while no performer from the first movie is slated to return, the upcoming show has landed a well-known icon from the franchise’s storied past. Variety is reporting that legendary composer John Williams is returning to provide the main theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Williams is one of the most prolific composers in cinematic history with a career that goes back over six decades. He is also synonymous with the Star Wars franchise after composing the score for all nine of the Skywalker Saga films. After The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2019, Williams indicated that he was stepping aside from scoring any future films in the franchise.

But Obi-Wan isn’t the first time that Williams has revisited the Star Wars galaxy. He previously contributed music to Solo: A Star Wars Story in 2018, and wrote the theme for the Galaxy’s Edge Star Wars attractions at Disney’s theme parks.

The poster for the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor.

According to Variety, Williams recorded his new theme “last week with a Los Angeles orchestra under tight security.” It marks his first theme for a weekly TV series since Amazing Stories in 1985.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will feature Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master after taking over the part from Alec Guinness for the Star Wars prequel trilogy. McGregor lent his voice to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but this show marks his first full-fledged appearance as Obi-Wan since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. Hayden Christensen, another prequel veteran, will also be back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan will premiere on Disney+ on May 25.

