 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Jerrod Carmichael has a bad day in On the Count of Three

By

Jerrod Carmichael’s Val is having a very bad day in On the Count of Three, which is also the actor’s directorial debut. If Val had his way, his life would already be over. But instead, Val has to go on living for at least another 24 hours. And in a new preview scene from the film, Val discovers that his last hours on Earth might make him a fugitive from justice.

United Artists has passed along a very NSFW preview clip from On the Count of the Three. In this scene, Val has been injured and his best friend, Kevin (Christopher Abbott), is trying to get him first aid. Unfortunately for the duo, the convenience store clerk just can’t be bothered to help them in a timely fashion. So Kevin takes matters into his own hands, as some harsh words are exchanged and a real element of danger is brought into play.

Why do Kevin and Val have handguns if they didn’t intend to rob the store? It’s because a few hours earlier, they were plotting to shoot each other as part of a suicide pact. For reasons that aren’t immediately clear, Val and Kevin have decided that they would just rather end their lives on their own terms rather than experience another day on Earth. Their plan to kill each other might have worked if Kevin hadn’t suddenly decided that he wanted to experience the best day of his life before he committed to dying. And Val is more or less along for the ride, even if he’d rather be dead.

Jerrod Carmichael in On the Count of Three.

Tiffany Haddish also stars as Natasha, with Henry Winkler as Dr. Brenner, J. B. Smoove as Lyndell, Lavell Crawford as Donny, and Jared Abrahamson as Wyatt.

Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch wrote the script, which Carmichael brought to the big screen. On the Count of Three will hit select theaters and get a digital release on Friday, May 13.

Editors' Recommendations

See first-ever image of monstrous black hole at the heart of the Milky Way

This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy. It’s the first direct visual evidence of the presence of this black hole. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), an array which linked together eight existing radio observatories across the planet to form a single “Earth-sized” virtual telescope. The telescope is named after the “event horizon”, the boundary of the black hole beyond which no light can escape.

MultiVersus gets a closed alpha and EVO tournament

Four versions of Shaggy in Multiversus.

Best video game deals for May 2022

Hacks season 2 review: Taking the show on the road

Jean Smart wears a cheetah print shirt while standing next to Hannah Einbinder in Hacks Season 2.

Best PlayStation deals for May 2022

PS5 and DualSense art.

Google Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6: Does $150 make a difference?

Two green Pixel 6A's, one showing off its rear cameras and the other showing off its display.

Desktop PC market just saw its biggest quarterly drop ever

An individual building a desktop PC.

Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $15

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

How did the iPod Touch hang on for this long?

iPod Touch 5-megapixel camera

Starfield and Redfall have both been delayed to 2023

Promotional art for Starfield.

Best appliance package deals and sales for May 2022

Samsung Kitchen Appliance Package in a kitchen with blue cabinets.

Motorola’s new Smart Stylus, folio case bring new functionality to the Edge+

The backside of the Edge+ folio case with the smart stylus.

5 useful Nintendo Switch features you didn’t know about

Nintendo Switch OLED model