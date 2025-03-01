5 great Oscar-winning movies to watch on Tubi

Table of Contents Table of Contents Another Round (2020) Raging Bull (1980) The Graduate (1967) Thelma & Louise (1991) Rain Man (1988)

It’s Oscars weekend in Hollywood. After a long awards season, Oscar statuettes will finally be handed out to the best movies, actors, actresses, and creatives of 2024. Will Sean Baker become the first person to win four Oscars in one night since Walt Disney in 1954? Can Edward Berger’s Conclave upset Anora for Best Picture? Can Emilia Pérez overcome controversy to win multiple awards?

All of these questions and more will be answered at the 2025 Oscars. In honor of the Academy Awards, here are five Oscar-winning movies to stream on Tubi, a FAST service that allows cinephiles to watch movies for free. Our picks include a sports biopic, a coming-of-age dramedy, and a road trip thriller.

Another Round (2020)

Are you someone who works better with a little buzz? Another Round tests that theory. Four teachers and friends — Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), Nikolaj (Magnus Millang), and Peter (Lars Ranthe) — are in the midst of midlife crises. The men are uninspired as they head into the second half of their lives.

In desperate need of change, the men agree to test a theory that having some alcohol in their system will foster creativity and relaxation. At first, the experiment works wonders and improves their daily lives. Soon, the men become dependent on alcohol and realize that they can’t run from their problems through drinking. Getting older can be scary, but it’s never too late for a second chance. Nominated for two Oscars, Another Round won Best International Feature Film.

Raging Bull (1980)

In the long line of collaborations between Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull is near the top. De Niro stars as Jake LaMotta, an aspiring middleweight boxer who dreams of becoming champion. As he becomes more successful, Jake meets Vickie (Cathy Moriarty), a beautiful Bronx girl whom he eventually marries.

Jake manages to navigate the mob and his pesky brother (Joe Pesci) to become the middleweight champion. However, Jake’s temper and inner demons consume him so much that it leads to his downfall. Raging Bull isn’t the easiest watch due to its depiction of domestic violence. However, De Niro’s tour de force performance and Scorsese’s brilliant direction make Raging Bull an all-time classic. Nominated for eight Oscars, Raging Bull won two: Best Actor (De Niro) and Best Editing.

The Graduate (1967)

“Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me. Aren’t you?” Dustin Hoffman uttered those iconic words in The Graduate, Mike Nichols’ landmark dramedy that geniusly captured the fear and anxiousness many young professionals fear as they transition into adulthood. Benjamin Braddock (Hoffman) is one of those confused individuals who has no idea what to do after college.

Enter Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), a married woman who seduces Benjamin. The two embark on an affair that lasts the summer. The fling takes a sharp left turn when Benjamin falls in love with Mrs. Robinson’s daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross). His relationship with Mrs. Robinson was Benjamin’s sexual awakening, but to be with Elaine, he’ll have to do the one thing he fears most: grow up. Nominated for seven Oscars, Nichols won the movie’s lone award for Best Director.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thelma & Louise became arguably the most important road trip movie since 1969’s Easy Rider. Ridley Scott’s crime drama stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon as Thelma and Louise, two friends who embark on a vacation to escape their monotonous lives in Arkansas. After stopping at a bar, Louise kills a man who tries to rape Thelma.

Afraid the police will never believe their story, the duo plans to flee to Mexico to evade the authorities, mainly Detective Slocumb (Harvey Keitel), the sympathetic cop who tries to reason with the two women. Thelma & Louise became an important movie for the feminist movement because it decided to depict the outlaws, characters usually depicted by men, as strong-minded and intelligent women. Nominated for six Oscars, Callie Khouri won Best Original Screenplay.

Rain Man (1988)

Speaking of Hoffman, the legendary actor won his second best acting Oscar for playing Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man. Directed by Barry Levinson, Rain Man stars Tom Cruise as Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise), a hotshot salesman with little compassion for others. After his estranged father dies, Charlie and his girlfriend, Susanna (Valeria Golino), travel to Cincinnati to settle his family’s affairs.

Charlie is shocked to learn that his father left his $3 million estate to the mental institution where his brother Raymond (Hoffman), an autistic genius, lives. Motivated by money, Charlie plans to gain custody over Raymond, meaning he will control the wealthy estate. First, he must drive Raymond to Los Angeles. What begins as a business excursion becomes an eye-opening road trip for Charlie, who learns that what you do, not what you own, defines a person. Nominated for eight Oscars, Rain Man won four: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay.

